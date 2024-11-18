The Mortgage Calculator Seeks Ambitious Mortgage Loan Originators to Join Growing Team

Ranked as one of the top workplaces in the country, The Mortgage Calculator provides a thriving environment for MLOs to grow their careers while benefiting from the best technology and support in the industry. Post this

Recognized as the #26 Best Place to Work in the United States by Glassdoor, The Mortgage Calculator is proud to offer a supportive and growth-oriented environment, empowering loan originators to succeed in a competitive industry.

For individuals not yet licensed, The Mortgage Calculator offers a discounted 20-hour NMLS pre-licensing course to fulfill the federal education requirement for mortgage loan originators. Details can be found on the training page.

Key Benefits of Joining The Mortgage Calculator Team:

Top Workplace Recognition: Ranked #26 Best Place to Work in the U.S. by Glassdoor, showcasing a commitment to employee satisfaction and engagement.

Unmatched Tools and Technology: Real-time pricing across over 5,000 loan programs with seamless CRM and LOS integration.

Free Leads and High Commissions: Unlimited free leads and competitive compensation plans, including 100% commission options.

Support for Newcomers: Discounted 20-hour NMLS pre-licensing course available for those entering the mortgage industry.

Comprehensive Loan Options: Access to Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and Non-QM loan programs such as Bank Statement Loans, DSCR Investor Loans, and more.

The Mortgage Calculator prioritizes transparency, innovation, and satisfaction for both borrowers and team members. With numerous positive reviews of The Mortgage Calculator highlighting the workplace environment and borrower success stories, the company continues to build a trusted name in the mortgage industry. For those exploring opportunities, testimonials and reviews serve as a testament to the company's excellence in service and support.

"Ranked as one of the top workplaces in the country, The Mortgage Calculator provides a thriving environment for MLOs to grow their careers while benefiting from the best technology and support in the industry," said Nicholas Hiersche, President of The Mortgage Calculator.

To learn more and apply, visit the Join The Mortgage Calculator as a Loan Officer page.

About The Mortgage Calculator

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) specializing in advanced technology to provide access to Conventional and Non-QM mortgage loan programs through partnerships with over 100 banks and lending institutions. The proprietary platform allows borrowers to instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in just a few clicks.

The lender offers Conventional, FHA, VA, and USDA mortgages as well as thousands of alternative Non-QM mortgage programs, including Bank Statement Mortgages, Profit and Loss Statement Mortgages, Asset-Based Mortgage Programs, No Ratio CDFI Loan Programs, DSCR Investor Mortgages, Commercial Mortgages, Fix and Flip Mortgages, and more.

For additional details or to apply for a mortgage, visit The Mortgage Calculator.

