The Most Affordable Caribbean Vacations are Now 40% Off with Divi Resorts' 99-Hour Memorial Day Blowout Sale!

"Summertime is fun time, and for my team, it's a beautiful opportunity to see families come together in a new way," says Divi Resorts President & COO Marco Galaverna. "It reminds us of what is really important: making priceless memories with those we love." Post this

"Summertime is fun time, and for my team, it's a beautiful opportunity to see families come together in a new way," says Divi Resorts President & COO Marco Galaverna. "It reminds us of what is really important: making priceless memories with those we love. At Divi, we ensure that there are always plenty of great amenities and activities for all ages, from water sports to spa services, bingo nights, tennis, sunrise yoga, happy hours, and more. We're proud of our Kids Stay and Eat Free program for children 12 and under on our all-inclusive plan, and we've been making exciting upgrades across all our resorts so that even our loyal guests who've been staying with us for decades can enjoy something new."

With sprawling blue pools, safe and pristine beaches, diverse dining options, energizing land and water activities, and spacious rooms, Divi's resorts cater to everyone. Affordable Caribbean family and multi-generational vacations are the Divi specialty, which is why they also offer a pay-over-time program, extra savings when bundling flights with stays, a cashback rewards program, and flexible cancellation.

Ideal for solo travelers who don't want to pay an extra room supplement or families who need room to spread out in large suites, Divi Resorts checks all of the boxes!

With unbeatable reduced rates and a major discount of up to 40%, this is the best opportunity around for affordable summer travel. Rates start as low as:

Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort, Aruba – rates start at $380 per night (room only

Grab your flip flops and don't miss out on the opportunity to explore the Caribbean at such low rates. To take advantage of these incredible offers, travelers can book from now through May 27 at 11:59 PM (PST) for travel through September 21, 2024. A three-night stay minimum is required for this promotion. To check availability, travelers can visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials and use promo code BLOWOUT. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

About Divi Resorts:

With over 50 years of providing picture-perfect vacations, Divi Resorts is the Caribbean vacation expert with seven premium resorts and their "upper tier" Ocean product across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers the best: optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, cashback rewards with The Guestbook, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com

Sale Terms & Conditions: http://www.diviresorts.com/specials

Pay Over Time Program: For the pay over time program, all rates and any applicable fees are subject to the provider of the services.

Media Contact

Jolee Sullivan, Divi Resorts, 434-268-4633, [email protected], diviresorts.com

SOURCE Divi Resorts