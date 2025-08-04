The Most Affordable Generator/Backup Power Company In Middle Tennessee

Evolution Electric Launches Premier Generator & Backup Power Division to Serve Middle Tennessee Homeowners Nashville, TN – Evolution Electric, a trusted name in electrical contracting, proudly announces the expansion of its services with a new dedicated division specializing in whole-home backup power solutions. With power outages becoming more frequent across Middle Tennessee, Evolution Electric is stepping up to deliver reliable, customized generator and battery backup systems to protect families, businesses, and critical infrastructure. This new division installs top-tier systems including Generac standby generators, Tesla Powerwall, and EcoFlow Smart Panel battery storage—all tailored to each customer's specific needs, without the need for solar. "We've seen the impact that even short-term power loss can have on families and small businesses," says Ed Jones, owner of Evolution Electric. "This new focus allows us to give our customers peace of mind, security, and uninterrupted power when it matters most." Backed by years of electrical expertise and fully licensed by the State of Tennessee and IBEW, Evolution Electric is committed to making backup power accessible, affordable, and expertly installed—from initial consultation to final inspection. For more information or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.generatorsofnashville.com or call 615-961-5930

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolution Electric Expands Services to Provide Whole-Home Generator & Backup Power Solutions in Middle Tennessee

Nashville, TN – As power outages become more frequent and unpredictable across Middle Tennessee, Evolution Electric has launched a specialized division focused exclusively on providing high-quality generator and battery backup systems for homes and businesses. This new expansion is designed to meet the growing demand for energy reliability and security in the face of extreme weather, aging infrastructure, and grid instability.

With years of experience in residential, commercial, and industrial electrical work, Evolution Electric is now offering tailored installation of industry-leading systems including Generac whole-home generators, Tesla Powerwall, and EcoFlow Smart Panel battery backup systems—all without requiring solar panels. Customers can choose from a range of solutions to fit their home's size, power needs, and budget.

"Power outages don't just cause inconvenience—they threaten safety, spoil food, interrupt work, and can even damage appliances," said Ed Jones, founder and owner of Evolution Electric. "We've launched this division to give our customers a smarter, stronger way to stay powered, no matter what happens outside."

Every installation is handled by certified, licensed electricians, ensuring code-compliant workmanship and long-term reliability. Evolution Electric provides free consultations, custom power assessments, and turnkey installation services, making it easy for homeowners to get protected.

To learn more about how Evolution Electric can help protect your home or business with a customized backup power solution, visit www.generatorsofnashville.com or call 615-961-5930 today.

