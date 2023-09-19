The most delicious time of the year, it's Pumpkin Spice season now at Chatime Frederick

Announcing a new seasonal drink

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fall is a season of changes and celebrations, from football, to Halloween, to Mid-Autumn Festival, Chatime is happy to welcome in the autumn season with our new seasonal drinks. These include the pumpkin spice milk tea which is great hot or cold. And, get in the Baltimore Ravens spirit with our purple taro drinks, made using real taro root!

Chatime originated in Taiwan and is now the largest tea house franchise in the world. Chatime has over 3 dozen different drinks to choose from, ranging from milk teas to smoothies. All drinks are made with authentic recipes and ingredients originating in Taiwan.

Serving Frederick since 2022 at Westview Promenade, stop by next time you are seeing a movie. Chatime can also provide catering or event services. Find out more at our website chatimemd.com.

