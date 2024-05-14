The Most Loved Workplace® Unveils Innovative Community to Empower HR and Business Leaders in Creating Transformative Workplace Cultures

Launch of the Most Loved Workplace® Online Community
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Most Loved Workplace® is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Most Loved Workplace® Community, an elite community focused on transforming workplaces into environments where employees are not just satisfied but genuinely love their work, where they work, and perform at their peak level.
Founded by Louis Carter, Organizational Psychologist, best-selling author, top certified executive coach, and global guru in organizational culture, along with a visionary team of Business and HR leaders, Most Loved Workplace® stands at the forefront of fostering workplace culture transformations, leadership development, executive coaching, and HR benchmarking excellence. The Most Loved Workplace® goal is to guide and support Business and HR leaders to build workplace cultures where:
- Employees are two to four times more likely to outperform
- Employees are two to four times more likely to stay longer
- 90% of candidates choose to apply because it is a Most Loved Workplace®
"Our mission," says Louis Carter, "is to build workplaces where employees love to work, excel, and choose to stay. We provide strategies, certification, resources, and a supportive network to foster collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement in workplace culture."
Members of the Most Loved Workplace® community will benefit from:
- Connecting with Peers: Engage with leaders who are passionate about creating workplaces where employees thrive, succeed, and grow. Share experiences, challenges, and triumphs to build networks and learn from others.
- Participating in Learning Sessions: Access an extensive library of over 220+ courses (with HRCI and SHRM credits) covering crucial areas, such as the SPARC model and the Love of Workplace Index® (LOWI), which improves employee emotions and sentiments.
- Engaging in Learning Circles: Join focused discussions on the latest insights and practical applications in workplace culture, employee engagement, and leadership topics.
- Contributing to Benchmarking Sessions: Use our tools to share insights and tap into collective wisdom, improving practices in creating a Most Loved Workplace®.
- Collaborating and Innovating: Apply learning in benchmarking groups and create case studies to set new standards in workplace culture and employee engagement.
The Most Loved Workplace® community is more than a network; it's a movement toward environments where every employee feels valued, inspired, and connected. Members will adhere to community guidelines, ensuring confidentiality, engagement, inclusion, a sense of belonging, respect, curiosity, integrity, and diversity.
To explore this vibrant community and start your journey to creating an exceptional workplace culture, visit https://mostlovedworkplace.mn.co/members.
