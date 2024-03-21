The Most Popular Cemeteries of 2023 as Tracked by Buriallink

Utilizing the extensive data gathered through BurialLink's interactions, we have analyzed and ranked the top 15 most popular cemeteries of 2023. Post this

Utilizing the extensive data gathered through our platform's interactions, we have analyzed and ranked the top 15 most popular cemeteries of 2023.

The cemeteries featured in our top rankings are not only the most popular among our users but are also known for their excellence in care, beauty, and service within the cemetery industry.

BurialLink Ranking Criteria

The rankings of the most popular cemeteries on BurialLink for 2023 are determined by a comprehensive set of criteria that reflects buyers' and sellers' preferences and behaviors in the market, including:

Cemetery Subscribers: This measures the number of buyers who have subscribed to notifications for new plot listings in specific cemeteries. A high number of subscribers indicates strong buyer interest in purchasing plots in those cemeteries.

Plot Listings: The volume of plots listed for sale by sellers in each cemetery. An abundance of listings not only signifies seller interest but also indicates a higher availability of options for buyers.

Plot Listings Sold: These are actual sales transactions of plots listed on BurialLink. This metric directly reflects the cemetery's marketability and confirms that there is not only interest but also action with completed transactions.

Pageviews: The number of pageviews for a cemetery's dedicated page on the BurialLink website. High pageviews represent heightened interest from both sellers and buyers.

Collectively, these criteria offer a nuanced understanding of market dynamics, capturing both supply and demand aspects and actual engagement and interest levels.

Now, let's delve into our top-ranked cemeteries of 2023:

Top Cemeteries of 2023

1. Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills (CA)

Nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills is an iconic resting place known for its breathtaking views, meticulously landscaped gardens, and as the final resting place for numerous celebrities. This cemetery is not just a burial ground but is now considered a landmark that attracts thousands of visitors annually for its art and architecture.

2. New Montefiore Cemetery (NY)

Located in West Babylon, New York, New Montefiore Cemetery is known for its serene and well-kept grounds. It is one of the largest Jewish cemeteries in the state of New York. Additionally, it serves as a peaceful final resting place in the bustling Tri-State area, offering a range of burial options and memorial services, making it a popular choice for many families.

3. Pinelawn Memorial Park (NY)

Pinelawn Memorial Park, situated in Farmingdale, New York, is revered for its tranquil beauty and sprawling landscapes. It provides a serene environment for reflection and remembrance, with meticulously maintained gardens and a variety of memorial options.

4. Forest Lawn - Glendale (CA)

Forest Lawn - Glendale, another gem in the Forest Lawn portfolio, is famous for its stunning stained glass collection, historical replicas, and beautifully landscaped grounds. Its reputation for elegance and its status as a cultural landmark makes it a sought-after burial site. A California landmark since 1906, Forest Lawn's historic charm is still exhibited over 100 years later.

5. Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery (TX)

Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery in Dallas, Texas, combines expansive, beautiful landscapes with a wide range of memorial services, including traditional burials and modern memorial options, catering to diverse preferences and making it a notable cemetery in Texas. Additionally, the cemetery is the final resting place of many prominent Dallas figures.

6. Beth David Cemetery (NY)

Beth David Cemetery in Elmont, New York, offers a serene and respectful resting place. Known for its commitment to tradition and peaceful, well-maintained grounds, it is a preferred choice for many in New York. Since 1917, it has been one of the larger Jewish cemeteries on Long Island.

7. Oakwood Memorial Park Cemetery (CA)

Located in Chatsworth, California, Oakwood Memorial Park is known for its scenic beauty and historical significance. It has been in use since 1924 and is neighbored by a Native American graveyard dating back much further. Its peaceful surroundings and the care taken in maintaining the cemetery contribute to its popularity.

8. Fort Lincoln Cemetery (MD)

Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, Maryland, offers historic significance and beautiful vistas. During the War of 1812, the famed Battle of Bladensburg happened here, and the property was an active part of the Bladensburg Dueling Grounds until 1820. Its well-kept grounds and comprehensive memorial services make it a dignified final resting place.

9. Beth Moses Cemetery (NY)

Beth Moses Cemetery in West Babylon, New York, is distinguished by its meticulous care and dedication to providing a peaceful resting place. It is known for its accessibility and the variety of options it offers to families.

10. Inglewood Park Cemetery (CA)

Inglewood Park Cemetery, located in Inglewood, California, stands out for its historic significance and beautifully landscaped grounds. It serves as a serene sanctuary in the midst of urban life. Set in the heart of Los Angeles, the cemetery has been in service since 1906.

11. Green Hills Memorial Park (CA)

With panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, offers a unique and picturesque setting for memorials, making it a highly desirable location. Its upscale and award-winning facilities are surrounded by beautifully landscaped grounds on the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

12. Sharon Gardens (NY)

Sharon Gardens, part of the Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, New York, is known for its tranquil setting and dedicated sections for individuals of various faiths, reflecting the diversity and inclusivity of the community it serves. Its rural setting on seventy-six acres in the Bronx River Valley and the surrounding Westchester foothills provides a serene and peaceful resting place in contrast to the adjacent New York City.

13. Austin Memorial Park Cemetery (TX)

Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, located in Austin, Texas, is celebrated for its peaceful environment and the care it provides to families, making it a cherished local landmark. Since 1928, it has been serving the ever-growing Austin market, with many well-known citizens interred there.

14. San Fernando Mission Cemetery (CA)

Situated in Mission Hills, California, San Fernando Mission Cemetery is rich in history and serves as a tranquil oasis for remembrance, attracting families with its heritage and serene environment. It has been owned and operated by the Los Angeles Archdiocese since the founding of the Mission and its first burials in 1797.

15. Santa Barbara Cemetery (CA)

Overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Santa Barbara Cemetery offers unmatched beauty and a peaceful resting place in one of California's most picturesque locales, making it a prestigious choice for many. It has had a rich history since 1867.

Honorable Mentions

The honorable mentions for the most popular cemeteries on BurialLink for 2023, while not making the top 15, still stand out for the quality, service, and options they provide to families and individuals planning for the future. These cemeteries, through their notable features and services, have earned recognition and are worthy of mention:

Cemetery of The Holy Rood (NY)

Cemetery of The Holy Rood, located in Westbury, New York, is recognized for its commitment to providing a sacred and respectful resting place. The 65-acre cemetery, established in 1930, is part of the Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre.

Kensico Cemetery (NY)

Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, New York, is a sprawling historic cemetery with a peaceful and picturesque setting. Its dedication to maintaining a beautiful and respectful environment has made it a preferred choice for generations. Its roads were designed to curve gradually and gracefully through the valleys and over hills, creating a spacious, tranquil, pastoral place where loved ones could be buried and remembered for eternity.

Parklawn Memorial Park and Menorah Gardens (MD)

Located in Rockville, Maryland, Parklawn Memorial Park and Menorah Gardens is known for its inclusive approach, serving families of all faiths and backgrounds with respect and dignity. Its peaceful surroundings offer a comforting environment for remembrance. This cemetery was founded on the Wilkins Estate, and its historic charm springs eternal.

Woodlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park (FL)

Woodlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park in Gotha, Florida, provides a serene setting for memorials and a range of services tailored to the needs of each family. In 1976, a funeral home was added to the property. This made Woodlawn Memorial Park the 1st cemetery in Florida to have a funeral home onsite. Its dedication to personal care and the beauty of its grounds have made it a respected choice in the region.

Gate of Heaven Cemetery (MD)

Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, Maryland, is a widely admired resting place, celebrated for its tranquil and beautifully landscaped environment. Situated in the peaceful suburbs, it provides a serene and dignified setting for eternal rest, drawing visitors with its meticulously maintained grounds and elegant monuments.

These honorable mentions exemplify the diverse range of high-quality burial and memorial services available across the United States. Each with its unique features, they cater to the needs and preferences of those seeking a final resting place for themselves or their loved ones, reflecting the importance of honor, respect, and remembrance in the fabric of our communities.

