The Most Priceless Of Gems Are Created Under Harsh Conditions

Xulon Press presents a realistic, yet hopeful, look at how loss shapes us.
PUEBLO, Colo., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author GgMa Snow shares how the high-stress situations in her life created Hidden Treasures: In Grief & Loss ($12.49, paperback, 9798868501937; $5.99, e-book, 9798868501944).
Snow spent 35 years married to a narcissistic man who eventually broke her back twice, the second time within the same year that she attended a grand total of 14 funerals. One of those funerals was for her own mother, for whom Snow had served as primary caregiver in the final years of her life. Her passing left a hole in Snow's life that left her feeling lost. Snow was greatly inspired by Mercy Me's song, "Say I Won't", and decided to write a book about finding the hidden treasures that come along with grief.
"Join me on my roller coaster of life, where I look for Hidden Treasures around every corner. Remember, you can't have exhilarating highs unless you've experienced heartbreaking lows," said Snow.
GgMa Snow is a great-grandmother, hence the nickname, raised with both Amish and Hebrew traditions. She is a retired technology specialist who delights in capturing beauty through photography and digital drawings.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Hidden Treasures: In Grief & Loss is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
