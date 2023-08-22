"Our babies present a consistent and open message," McCrimons said. "By sharing their voices, we are aligned to become a stronger society. We will flourish when we allow ourselves to hear the inner child within us all." Tweet this

"Throughout my 40-year career as a pediatrician, I spent countless hours examining babies," McCrimons said. "I heard a clear message from within that they had understanding and answers to teach and help us grow. In my book, I've captured the essence of the underlying and abiding love that our babies display. They speak, without verbalization, through a divine presence embedded within their souls."

McCrimons encourages readers to open their minds and hearts to allow positive healing, so they can move forward through a clear awareness from where they came.

By presenting the babies' thoughts to their parents and caregivers in a warm and informative format, readers are encouraged to appreciate the gift of holding a child in their arms and the reflection and promotion of positive healing during this special interaction.

"The Most Radiant Gift: Loving Thoughts Uttered from the Babies' Hearts"

By Daniel E. McCrimons, M.D.

ISBN: 9798765232583 (softcover); 9798765232590 (hardcover); 9798765232590 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Daniel McCrimons, M.D., a Harvard College and Columbia University trained physician, is a practicing pediatrician who has a dedicated interest in blending his 40 years of clinical experience and discussions on family values to integrate science, history, philosophy, and spirituality as a wholesome learning model. He has created recommendations for therapeutic self-improvement and compassionate living to inspire his readers. He is the author of a historical fiction trilogy, "Diamonds in the Water". He lives in Sacramento, Calif. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/836919-the-most-radiant-gift.

