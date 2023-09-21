The Mount Sinai Hospital Commemorates 75th Anniversary of First Dialysis Procedure with Continuing Medical Education Event

"This new port will be a game changer for our patients as it reduces pain and discomfort and allows easy self-cannulation, enabling safe home hemodialysis. We are currently fine-tuning the device and hope to offer this improvement within several years. -Dr. Uribarri Tweet this

Review the history of the end-stage renal disease.

Summarize the developments in kidney replacement therapies over the last 75 years and their impact on patient care and outcomes

Recognize the challenges associated with the ongoing transition to value-based payment and its impact on access and quality of care

Identify challenges in delivering kidney replacement therapy in 2023, and review advances as well as limitations of current interventions and the therapies of tomorrow

Discuss current and future trends in the management of patients requiring renal replacement therapy

Kidney diseases are a leading cause of death in the United States and result primarily from diabetes and high blood pressure. Chronic kidney disease affects an estimated 15 percent of Americans, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Hemodialysis represents one of the most effective treatments for advanced kidney failure for patients whose kidneys can no longer filter wastes, salts, and fluid from the blood. Course director and moderator Jaime Uribarri, MD, Professor of Medicine (Nephrology) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, directs The Mount Sinai Hospital's Home Dialysis Program, one of the largest in New York City. He says Icahn Mount Sinai's Renal Division has been intensively studying and assessing potential therapies to slow progression to end-stage renal disease. While much progress has been made during the past several decades, maintenance of an open vascular access continues to challenge nephrologists today.

Dr. Uribarri credits his colleague Evren Azeloglu, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine (Nephrology), and Pharmacological Sciences, and a team of researchers for inventing a new implantable vascular access port. "This new port will be a game changer for our patients as it reduces pain and discomfort and allows easy self-cannulation, enabling safe home hemodialysis. We are currently fine-tuning the device and hope to offer this improvement within several years," says Dr. Uribarri.

In addition to this work, Lili Chan, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine (Nephrology, and General Internal Medicine), at Icahn Mount Sinai, has been focused on an artificial intelligence-driven solution to cull electronic health records. This innovation will help identify unmet social determinants of health commonly associated with adverse clinical outcomes. "This will improve and facilitate surveillance of our patient population in New York City and facilitate the optimization of treatment and symptom management. Furthermore, it underlines a major priority of bringing an equity lens to our care," says Dr. Uribarri.

