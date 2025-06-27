The Mowrator: World's First Modular AWD Robotic Mower for Lawn Care All Year Round

"With its 5-in-1 modular design and all-wheel-drive power, the Mowrator S1 transforms lawn care into a fun, year-round experience for users of all ages." — Reemo Innovation Limited Post this

Powered by four independent motors, the Mowrator S1 climbs slopes up to 85% and navigates rough terrain with ease - a game-changer for seniors or anyone looking to reduce the physical strain of yard work. Offering a safe, remote controlled alternative for areas where traditional mowers can't reach such as steep slopes, uneven ground, roots or hard to reach corners it eliminates the need for heavy lifting, pushing or rough riding, replacing it

with smooth, safe and convenient control.

The durable lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO₄) battery with an 18Ah capacity allows for up to 1.125 acres of mowing on a single charge and the additional chassis fan cools the system while mowing, ensuring continuous operation without the risk of overheating. With a 600W fast-charging mode, the battery can be fully recharged in just 90 minutes, making it perfect for gardens of all sizes.

Ready to use right out of the box the S1 is incredibly fun to operate. With its ultra-responsive, game-style remote control, users can enjoy lawn care again - even under trampolines or around flower beds - with ease and precision.

Built with a military-grade aluminum alloy body and advanced safety features, including tilt protection and a five-layer obstacle detection system for real-time hazard avoidance, the Mowrator S1 is designed for safety and durability. It's an ideal choice for supervised children and older users, offering a smarter, safer, and more efficient way to manage your outdoor space year-round, free from the limitations of traditional mowers.

Pricing:

The Mowrator S1 is available now. Pricing starts at £2,578 / $2,499. For more information, visit www.mowrator.com

About Mowrator:

Founded in 2022, Reemo Innovation Limited is a Hong Kong-based robotics company focused on developing smart outdoor cleaning solutions to make yard care simpler, safer, and more accessible. The team, consisting of members from top tech institutions such as DJI and Alibaba's DAMO Academy, is dedicated to creating innovative tools that empower users of all ages and abilities to transform outdoor maintenance.

