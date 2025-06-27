The Mowrator: World's First Modular AWD Robotic Mower for Lawn Care All Year Round

Reemo Innovation announces the launch of the Mowrator S1, the world's first consumer-grade, 5-in-1 all-wheel-drive robotic lawn mower, designed for year-round yard maintenance.
HONG KONG, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reemo Innovation Limited is proud to announce the full release of the Mowrator S1: the world's first consumer-grade remote-controlled, all-wheel-drive robotic lawn mower. Featuring an innovative 5-in-1 modular design, the S1 is built for year-round outdoor care - its core unit can be equipped with attachments including a snow blade, remote video control system, leaf vacuum, grass collector, and trailer hitch. Whether clearing branches or hauling fertilizer in the spring, mowing from indoors during the hot summer months, collecting leaves in the fall, or clearing snow in the winter, the S1 delivers across all four seasons, always keeping your garden in peak condition. Say goodbye to the hassle of managing five different single-purpose machines and save on storage and costs with the multifunctional S1.
What truly sets the Mowrator S1 apart is its cutting deck. Equipped with a 21-inch straight blade and a 1600W peak power cutting motor, it delivers the same strength as a gas-powered mower but without the emissions, noise, or maintenance headaches. It easily handles thick, tall, or even wet grass, leaving behind a clean, professional-looking cut.
Powered by four independent motors, the Mowrator S1 climbs slopes up to 85% and navigates rough terrain with ease - a game-changer for seniors or anyone looking to reduce the physical strain of yard work. Offering a safe, remote controlled alternative for areas where traditional mowers can't reach such as steep slopes, uneven ground, roots or hard to reach corners it eliminates the need for heavy lifting, pushing or rough riding, replacing it
with smooth, safe and convenient control.
The durable lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO₄) battery with an 18Ah capacity allows for up to 1.125 acres of mowing on a single charge and the additional chassis fan cools the system while mowing, ensuring continuous operation without the risk of overheating. With a 600W fast-charging mode, the battery can be fully recharged in just 90 minutes, making it perfect for gardens of all sizes.
Ready to use right out of the box the S1 is incredibly fun to operate. With its ultra-responsive, game-style remote control, users can enjoy lawn care again - even under trampolines or around flower beds - with ease and precision.
Built with a military-grade aluminum alloy body and advanced safety features, including tilt protection and a five-layer obstacle detection system for real-time hazard avoidance, the Mowrator S1 is designed for safety and durability. It's an ideal choice for supervised children and older users, offering a smarter, safer, and more efficient way to manage your outdoor space year-round, free from the limitations of traditional mowers.
Pricing:
The Mowrator S1 is available now. Pricing starts at £2,578 / $2,499. For more information, visit www.mowrator.com
About Mowrator:
Founded in 2022, Reemo Innovation Limited is a Hong Kong-based robotics company focused on developing smart outdoor cleaning solutions to make yard care simpler, safer, and more accessible. The team, consisting of members from top tech institutions such as DJI and Alibaba's DAMO Academy, is dedicated to creating innovative tools that empower users of all ages and abilities to transform outdoor maintenance.
Media Contact
Melanie, Reemo Innovation Limited, 1 5625688868, [email protected], https://mowrator.com
SOURCE Reemo Innovation Limited
Share this article