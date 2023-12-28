The Moxy Phoenix Downtown Opens In Historic 100-Year-Old Building

The Moxy Phoenix Downtown is where we hope to see the community engage with our eccentric communal spaces. Downtown Phoenix is ripe for something different, and our goal is to create a destination spot for our weekend warriors. Post this

The first floor functions as an inviting lobby, bar and game room while floors two through nine house the hotel rooms. The state-of-the-art fitness center is located in the basement, and the top floor continues to function as a law office.

"The Luhrs Building stands in a Qualified Opportunity Zone [QOZ] which underscores PEG's values of reimagining communities," said Joe Madera, Regional Director of Operations at PEG Hospitality Group. "As one of the oldest buildings in Downtown Phoenix, this building embodies the youthful nature of Moxy while honoring the history of Downtown by becoming an eclectic epicenter."

In addition to 164 rooms, luggage lockers, a luxury gym and a business center, guests and passersby have access to the bright and open "Plug and Meet" gathering areas with modern ergonomic seating and 55-inch televisions for presentation projection. All guest rooms are equipped with 55-inch flat-screen televisions, built-in USB ports and complimentary Wi-Fi. The lobby also boasts a state-of-the-art video wall and 24/7 food and beverage, offering a wide selection of snacks and drinks. Other hotel amenities include an a la carte food and beverage menu and a complimentary welcome cocktail for every guest upon check-in. The bar features wines by the glass, local brews and specialty cocktails such as the "Highball 101" which is made with a special machine that can't be found in any other hotel or bar in the Valley. Guests can expect exotic spirits, like Japanese whiskey, but also cocktails with a more local taste, made with agave or prickly pear.

Ideally located for convenient transportation opportunities, the new hotel also boasts quick access to the Valley Metro light rail which will have a stop located on Jefferson St., allowing quick access to other parts of Downtown. Other nearby attractions include numerous bars and restaurants, as well as CityScape, Stand up Live, Copper Blues, The Phoenix Art Museum, Heritage District, The Van Buren, Chase Field and the Footprint Center.

"The Moxy Phoenix Downtown is where we hope to see the community engage with our eccentric communal spaces," said Madera. "Downtown Phoenix is ripe for something different, and our goal is to create a destination spot for our weekend warriors."

Jake Bodell, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP of FFKR Architects is the principal architect on the project, while Chris Shook from Flick-Mars is the interior designer.

The Moxy Phoenix Downtown is located at 116 South Central Ave. in Downtown Phoenix. To learn more or book a reservation, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/phxod-moxy-phoenix-downtown/overview/. To learn more about PEG Companies, please visit https://pegcompanies.com/.

About Moxy

Moxy is a playful, affordable, and stylish hotel brand designed to give guests everything they want and nothing they don't. With more than 60 experiential hotels open across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Moxy boldly breaks the rules of a conventional hotel stay – starting with check-in at the Bar. The animated brand combines stylish, industrial design and sociable service at an affordable price point, so that guests can save on space and splurge on experiences. Created for the young at heart, Moxy celebrates nonconformity, open-mindedness, and originality above all. Featuring small but smart bedrooms and vibrant social spaces with bold programming to plug and play, the Moxy experience is seriously considered and playfully executed. Join the fun #atthemoxy on Instagram. Moxy is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition.

About PEG Companies:

Founded in 2003, PEG Companies ["PEG"] is a vertically integrated commercial real estate investment firm focused on opportunistic and value-added opportunities in the Mountain West and across the United States. Initially best known for its creative and well-executed real estate developments, PEG today encompasses five synergistic companies that each manage a different phase of the commercial real estate investment process. Currently, PEG's robust $2.4B AUM includes assets in multifamily residential, single-family rental communities, student housing, office, mixed-use, and hospitality throughout 29 states and two Canadian provinces. PEG Companies employs more than 1,200 employees nationwide. ‬‬‬‬For more information on PEG, visit pegcompanies.com.

About PEG Hospitality Group:

We believe that enduring success begins with a best-in-class experience delivered to the guest, fostered by the relationships built through top-quality associates and development partners. In the five-plus decades since the Pearson family founded what eventually became PEG Hospitality, our hospitality management group has grown an impressive portfolio over 3,000 keys under some of the most recognized hotel brands including those from Hilton Hotels Group, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels, and IHG. For more information visit, peghospitalitygroup.com.

