The MSA Coalition Announces Name Change to "Mission MSA"

Today, the MSA Coalition, the leading organization dedicated to fighting multiple system atrophy, announces a transformative change in its identity. The organization's name is now Mission MSA, reflecting a more accurate representation of its goals and values and renewed commitment to its mission to lead the charge to cure MSA.
MCLEAN, Va., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, The Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Coalition, the leading organization dedicated to fighting multiple system atrophy, announces a transformative change in its identity. The organization's name is now Mission MSA, reflecting a more accurate representation of its goals and values and renewed commitment to its mission to lead the charge to cure MSA.
"Mission MSA reflects our core purpose to work towards finding a cure in the future and meeting the current needs of those living with MSA," says Joe Lindahl, Chief Executive Officer, Mission MSA. "It's not just a name change; it's a signal of renewed focus and unbreakable spirit. We are on a mission to rewrite the story of MSA, and this rebranding will provide clarity to who we are and what we're going to accomplish."
The decision to rebrand stems from an extensive exploration of the organization's strengths, weaknesses, and services through key stakeholder perspectives, including MSA patients, care partners, and medical professionals.
"Mission MSA represents a collective effort to lead the charge against multiple system atrophy," says Pam Bower, Chairperson of the Mission MSA Board of Directors. "As a community of strength and determination, we aim to drive change, inspire hope, and make a lasting impact. The new name encapsulates our shared commitment to MSA education, advocacy, support, and community."
In conjunction with the new brand, Mission MSA will be launching a new website which is scheduled to launch in early April and will further solidify Mission MSA's commitment to providing valuable resources, fostering a sense of community, and advancing research in the fight against MSA. The website will serve as a hub for information, support, and opportunities to get involved.
About Mission MSA: Mission MSA is a dedicated community of patients, care partners, and advocates united in their commitment to overcome multiple system atrophy. With a focus on strength, determination, and urgency, Mission MSA aims to support, heal, and raise voices to rewrite the story of MSA.
Media Contact
Moriah Meeks, Mission MSA, +1 (312) 270-0171, [email protected], https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/
SOURCE Mission MSA
Share this article