The MSA Coalition Announces Name Change to "Mission MSA"

Mission MSA reflects our core purpose to work towards finding a cure in the future and meeting the current needs of those living with multiple system atrophy.

The decision to rebrand stems from an extensive exploration of the organization's strengths, weaknesses, and services through key stakeholder perspectives, including MSA patients, care partners, and medical professionals.

"Mission MSA represents a collective effort to lead the charge against multiple system atrophy," says Pam Bower, Chairperson of the Mission MSA Board of Directors. "As a community of strength and determination, we aim to drive change, inspire hope, and make a lasting impact. The new name encapsulates our shared commitment to MSA education, advocacy, support, and community."

In conjunction with the new brand, Mission MSA will be launching a new website which is scheduled to launch in early April and will further solidify Mission MSA's commitment to providing valuable resources, fostering a sense of community, and advancing research in the fight against MSA. The website will serve as a hub for information, support, and opportunities to get involved.

About Mission MSA: Mission MSA is a dedicated community of patients, care partners, and advocates united in their commitment to overcome multiple system atrophy. With a focus on strength, determination, and urgency, Mission MSA aims to support, heal, and raise voices to rewrite the story of MSA.

