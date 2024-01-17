The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition Announces the 2023 MSA Centers of Excellence

The MSA Centers of Excellence (COE) initiative aims to establish a network of premier clinical centers, strategically located across the nation, to offer exceptional multidisciplinary care and support services for individuals affected by MSA and their families.

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition is pleased to announce the 2023 MSA Centers of Excellence. The MSA Centers of Excellence (COE) initiative aims to establish a network of premier clinical centers, strategically located across the nation, to offer exceptional multidisciplinary care and support services for individuals affected by MSA and their families.