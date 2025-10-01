The Munson Group Eliminates Cash Tip Headaches Across 33 Locations with Instant Financial + AllianceHCM

"Our team doesn't have to manage cash shortages or duplicate reports, and our workforce loves that their tips hit instantly at the end of a shift. Working with Instant has resulted in a much simpler process, saving us time and money." -Charlotte Marriott, Director of Human Resources for Munson Post this

Solving the Restaurant Tip Problem

Since integrating Instant, Munson has experienced the following benefits:

Instant payouts: Employees access their tips in real-time, no waiting until the next day.

Cashless operations: Managers no longer leave the store or handle large amounts of cash.

Automated allocation: Tips are calculated, distributed, and tracked electronically.

Reduced risk: Lower theft exposure and a secure digital audit trail.

Higher morale and retention: Faster access to wages strengthens employee loyalty and tenure.

Alan Primeaux, CEO of AllianceHCM, added: "Our mission at AllianceHCM is to help restaurants run more efficiently so owners can focus on growth. By introducing Munson to Instant, we delivered a solution that eliminates cash risk, streamlines payroll, and creates a better employee experience. That's the kind of partnership we strive to bring to every client."

"Munson's adoption of Instant highlights the impact of having a true all-in-one payments platform," said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial. "Restaurant operators don't need to sacrifice efficiency or employee satisfaction because of outdated systems. Together with AllianceHCM, we're helping franchisees like Munson modernize how pay works in their business."

Read more in the full Munson case study here.

About The Munson Group

Munson is a multi-concept restaurant group operating more than 33 Sonic Drive-In and Buffalo Wild Wings locations and employing over 1,200 people across Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. As the group expanded, managing payroll, HR, and compliance across multiple entities became increasingly complex. By partnering with AllianceHCM, Munson consolidated onto one payroll and HR platform, standardized HR processes with Action Forms, and gained greater compliance control. Today, Munson leverages AllianceHCM and its technology partners, including Instant, to deliver better employee experiences and more efficient operations.

About Instant Financial

Instant Financial is a fintech company modernizing payments and earned wage access for hourly workers and their employers. We provide earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards, along with financial wellness services—giving frontline workers control over how and when they get paid. As the first company to offer earned wage access through a paycard, Instant has helped workers in restaurants, retail, hospitality, and beyond access over $8 billion in earnings at no or low cost. With 86% of employees wanting same-day pay, our award-winning solutions turn every workday into payday, helping employers improve recruitment and retention. Learn more at instant.co.

About AllianceHCM

AllianceHCM provides scalable payroll and HR software purpose-built for high-volume restaurant operators. Supporting more than 200,000 restaurant employees at over 10,000 locations across the U.S., AllianceHCM helps franchisees and restaurant teams streamline workforce management, compliance, and payroll execution from a single unified platform.

Media Contact

Hela Sheth, Instant Financial, 1 6789381318, [email protected], instant.co

SOURCE Instant Financial