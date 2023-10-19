The Music Sustainability Alliance Will Host the First of its Kind Summit On Climate Action in the Music Industry

"The Music Sustainability Summit is a call to action, a chance to shape the future of the music industry with sustainable practices at its heart." - Amy Morrison, Founder + President of MSA Post this

MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative, USC Thornton School of Music, Support+Feed, REVERB, Planet Reimagined and ClimeCo

Moderated by GreenBiz's Joel Makower

Monday, February 5, 2024 | Los Angeles, CA

The Music Sustainability Alliance (MSA), the music industry's green association, is proud to announce its inaugural summit event, which will take place on Monday, February 5, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM at University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles.

The Music Sustainability Summit is set to make history in North America as the first event of its kind uniting entertainment industry professionals, artists, scientific experts, and sustainability leaders. The summit is a unique opportunity to foster communication, build community, exchange innovative ideas, and ignite transformative action. Through an array of panel discussions and interactive workshops, seasoned experts will tackle the distinct challenges faced by the various sectors, cultivate collaborative problem-solving, and uncover avenues to curb carbon emissions.

The day will kick off with an inspiring keynote, delve deep into climate communication and fan engagement, and set the stage by presenting the music industry's current activities and progress in its mission to combat climate change. In the afternoon, the summit focuses on solutions to: venues' environmental impacts, waste reduction, reuse initiatives, sustainable energy adoption, regulatory challenges, and considerations surrounding merchandise, food sustainability and record label actions. Attendees can look forward to engaging in customized roundtable discussions that cater to their specific industry sectors and personal interests.

The Music Sustainability Summit is an unprecedented event; it's a call to action, a chance to shape the future of the music industry with sustainable practices at its heart.

The Summit will establish an action plan to scale and accelerate innovation across all facets of the business. Attendees will leave with the tools to reduce their organization's carbon footprint, engage artists and inspire fans in ways that will effect cultural change.

Who should attend the Summit? Everyone in the music industry who cares about sustainability. The climate-curious and the seasoned professional who want to learn what actions can have the greatest impact, how to connect with like-minded professionals, and who want to help create operational change.

The Music Sustainability Alliance, is a founding group of music industry veterans, companies and scientists who are addressing innovation and sustainability converging in the music industry lead by:

Amy Morrison - Co-Founder & President, MSA

- Co-Founder & President, MSA Eleanor Anderson - Director, MSA

- Director, MSA Kurt Langer - Board member MSA & EarthPercent, Founder, Impact Department

- Board member MSA & EarthPercent, Founder, Impact Department Michael Martin - Co-Founder & MSA Board Member, Founder & CEO at r.Cup & Effect Partners

Confirmed Presenters to Date:

Summit Partners:

The MSA is the hub for the music industry to learn, innovate, and collaborate to advance sustainability in the music business. We provide science-based solutions, business case analyses, best practices, and tools for operational change across the industry.

The MSA Founding Partners are Upstaging, REVERB, Nighthawk Video, Rock-It Global, r.World, and PRG.

