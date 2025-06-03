The Musicolor Method is Transforming Early Childhood Education, and Taking Off in NYC

We meet children where they are and give them the tools to express themselves, enjoy learning, and build life skills while they do it. Post this

What started in Andrew's Brooklyn living room as an attempt to teach his preschool-aged son music has grown into a thriving business serving over 120 students through Musicolor Method of Park Slope. The school employs more than 20 instructors and has helped hundreds of children build not only musical ability, but also the foundational skills critical to early childhood development. Many families have been with the program for more than a decade, enrolling multiple children and remaining loyal due to the program's measurable impact on their kids' confidence and growth. After years of refining the curriculum, teacher training, and digital systems, Andrew is in the process of preparing to roll out the program nationally through licensing and partnership opportunities.

"My goal wasn't to start a music school or launch a curriculum—it was just to help my son," says Ingkavet. "But what I quickly realized was that most music education systems weren't designed for children under the age of seven. The methods were backwards—too rigid, too abstract, and deeply discouraging for young minds. Musicolor Method is about flipping that model. We meet children where they are and give them the tools to express themselves, enjoy learning, and build life skills while they do it."

This weekend, families will have the chance to see the method in action during the Musicolor Method of Park Slope's annual Spring Recital, which will take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at the PS 321 Lower School Auditorium on President Street between 6th and 7th Avenues in Brooklyn. Recitals will be held at 10:00 AM, 12:00 Noon, and 3:00 PM, and will feature students as young as four performing on piano, guitar, violin, and more. For many children, this is their very first recital—and for parents, a moving reminder of how far their child has come, both musically and personally. "Our recitals aren't about perfection or technical mastery," adds Ingkavet. "They're a celebration of growth, confidence, and the joy of learning. It's incredible to see a four-year-old stand in front of a crowd and perform. That takes courage, and that's what we nurture here." With interest growing rapidly beyond New York City, and a scalable system already in place, Musicolor Method is poised to expand to new markets later this year.

To learn more about Musicolor Method, visit https://musicolormethod.com/. To RSVP to attend the recital, which is open to the public and press, contact [email protected].

Musicolor Method is a pioneering music education program designed to make learning music more intuitive, accessible, and engaging for young children. Unlike traditional methods, Musicolor Method uses a color-based notation system that allows children to play music even before they can read. This innovative approach is particularly effective for preliterate children, neurodivergent learners, and those with special needs, ensuring that every child—regardless of ability—can experience the joy and benefits of music.

By integrating structured learning with creativity and play, Musicolor Method helps children develop essential life skills such as focus, confidence, and resilience—what it calls "superpowers through music." Their mission is to make music education an empowering experience that nurtures every child's potential.

