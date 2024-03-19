The Muslim Month of Blessings Arrives With Faiz e Islam's Hassle Free Quran Reading & Islamic Prayers Service

Faiz e Islam introduces its online Quran reading services amid Ramadan 2024. Muslims across the globe will be able to use the services, along with a library of Islamic prayers.

BIRMINGHAM, England, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Muslim world enters its most anticipated days of the year with an aspiration to seek forgiveness from their God and earn as many blessings as they can. Meanwhile, Faiz e Islam, an online Islamic site, has pledged to produce content that will benefit remote Muslims across the globe. Faiz e Islam started as a portal that provided online services for Islamic prayers. These prayers are usually read by Muslims of all regions throughout their daily lives. Recitation of these prayers is part of Islamic religion and is a continuation of the acts that Prophet Mohammad preached throughout his prophethood. Hence, in the wake of internet penetration making new strides every day, it was eminent that such prayers would enter the digital sphere.

For Ramadan 2024, Faiz e Islam has started a new service where they tend to shape a bouquet of Islamic prayers on their portal. Their online service comes with an easy-to-read interface that enables people to understand the script easily. In addition, their Quran service is being provided without any subscription fee or charges. This makes it a potential service for people to read the Quran and pray at the same time. It is noteworthy to mention that a lot of Muslims love reciting some particular chapters of the Holy Book. It is no surprise that Faiz e Islam hosts nearly all of them. From the Bride of the Noble Quran, Surah Rehman, to Surah Yaseen, the portal provides the necessary knowledge. It includes Surah Kahf, Surah Mulk, and Surah Waqiah as well, which the Prophet Muhammad has told his followers to recite often. Hence, it is a whole combined package to be around in the month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile in the Islam, the teaching and reading of the Holy Quran are highly regarded, as it is believed that the Holy Book of God will be a source of their forgiveness on the day of judgment. In this initiative of Faiz e Islam, they are also prone to seeking righteousness by engaging more and more people in the act of reading the Quran.

Once a surfer reaches their homepage, they can opt for the service they seek to take advantage of. Beside the daily Islamic prayers and free Quran reading service, the site also provides the method of Istikhara. It is a practice of self-assurance through the spiritual seeking of righteousness from Allah. The entire method of practicing an istikhara is mentioned on their website. It's worth mentioning that when you choose their online Quran service, you'll notice a list of all the chapters of the Holy Quran in the same order as in the Holy Book. Since the chapters are named in the Arabic language, Faiz e Islam has also mentioned their English meaning so that a wider audience can get an idea of the chapter. As you choose the subject you want to read, the new page will open with the synopsis and the circumstances during which the chapter was revealed to Prophet Mohammad. All of the necessary knowledge regarding the respective chapters is stated on the same page in a bullet list so that it is easy to remember. In an interesting addition to traditional online Quran services, Faiz e Islam has also provided audio files on their website. Each chapter contains its own Arabic recitation, which one can hear while traveling or doing house chores during Ramadan. One can play these audio recitations for older people who can't read or don't know how to use smartphones or laptops.

This online Quran reading service by Faiz e Islam is specially introduced for this Ramadan, but it will be accessible even after.

