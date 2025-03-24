The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations (NALTO®) Announces New Board Members for 2025-2028 Term

The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®) is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Board of Directors member and the re-election of two esteemed leaders to continue guiding the association's mission of upholding the highest industry standards in locum tenens staffing.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anthony Szydlowski of All Star Healthcare Solutions has been elected as a new Board member, bringing valuable legal expertise to NALTO®'s leadership. Additionally, Karen Hayes of Hayes Locums and Mark Stinnett of Medstaff National Medical Staffing have been re-elected, reaffirming their commitment to advancing NALTO®'s mission.

"NALTO® is honored to welcome Anthony to our Board of Directors and to continue working alongside Karen and Mark," said NALTO® President Jarin Dana of Fusion Healthcare Staffing. "Their leadership and dedication will be instrumental in driving our ongoing efforts to support ethical best practices and advocate for the growth of the locum tenens industry."

NALTO® President-Elect Liz Hale also expressed her enthusiasm for the Board's evolving leadership. "We are excited about the energy and expertise Anthony, Karen, and Mark bring to the Board. Their collective experience will help shape the future of locum tenens staffing and ensure we continue making a meaningful impact in healthcare staffing."

NALTO® also extends its sincere gratitude to outgoing Board member Matt Young for his seven years of service to the association. Matt has tirelessly advocated for the locum tenens industry as a Past President and recent Board member. His work in legislative affairs has been particularly crucial, including his dedication to advancing the Healthcare Provider Shortage Minimization Act (HR 1160), which was reintroduced to Congress in February 2025 by Rep. Buddy Carter (GA).

"Matt's commitment to strengthening the locum tenens profession through advocacy and leadership has left a lasting mark on our industry," said Dana. "His efforts on Capitol Hill have been crucial in ensuring that locum tenens providers continue to play a vital role in addressing healthcare shortages."

Matt remains an active leader in the industry, continuing his work as a Board Member at All Star Healthcare Solutions and with YPO Palm Beach.

The next NALTO® event will be the 2025 NALTO® Fall Fly-In, which will be held October 9-10 at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona. Each year, the NALTO® Fall Fly-In provides a chance to meet industry leaders, learn about the latest developments in locum tenens, and network with colleagues and potential customers.

About NALTO®

The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®) is the only professional association of temporary physician staffing firms committed to a code of ethics and maintaining the highest industry standards. For more information, visit https://www.nalto.org.

Contact

Michelle Bousquet

NALTO® Marketing Committee Chair

(843) 970-2755

[email protected]

Media Contact

Dawn McKnight, NALTO, 1 8134101722, [email protected], https://www.nalto.org/

SOURCE NALTO