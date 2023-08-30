The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations (NALTO®) Gains Congressional Support in Codifying Locum Tenens Healthcare Providers as Independent Contractors

The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations (NALTO®) applauds the introduction of the Health Care Provider Shortage Minimization Act by Reps. Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (R-GA) and Neal Dunn (R-FL).

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations (NALTO®) applauds the introduction of the Health Care Provider Shortage Minimization Act by Reps. Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (R-GA) and Neal Dunn (R-FL).

The bill seeks to ensure that underserved and rural communities can continue to access highly skilled health care professionals. Locum tenens, or temporary physicians and practitioners, play a crucial role in filling gaps in hospital staffing. They provide essential care, especially in rural and underserved communities.

The bill codifies their status as independent contractors, which will allow them to continue treating patients nationwide. This is of paramount importance as approximately 85% of hospitals, medical groups, and other health care facilities use locum tenens doctors. On an annual basis, the locum tenens industry provides an estimated one million days of physician coverage and over 20 million patient visits nationwide.

This bill will help doctors and advanced care practitioners continue to provide those desperately needed services. NALTO®) is grateful for the support of Congressman Carter and Congressman Dunn in ensuring access to physicians and other healthcare providers, especially in hard-to-access rural communities.

"NALTO appreciates Congressman Carter's and Congressman Dunn's support to help ensure accesses to physicians and other healthcare providers, especially in hard-to-access rural communities. This bill strengthens the ability of doctors and advanced care practitioners to provide on-the-spot care in a variety of settings, including hospitals, surgery centers, clinics, and other medical facilities in all areas of the United States. Locum Tenens providers are especially important for undeserved areas like rural communities, the Veterans Administration, and Indian Health Services. On an annual basis, the locum tenens industry provides an estimated one million days of physician coverage and over 20 million patient visits nationwide. This bill will help doctors and advanced care practitioners continue those desperately needed services," said Matt Young, National Association of Locum Tenens (NALTO) President.

About NALTO® (www.NALTO.org): The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®) is the only professional association of temporary physician staffing firms committed to a code of ethics and to maintaining the highest industry standards.

