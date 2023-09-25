The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® Welcomes Jarin Dana as President for 2023-2025

The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®), the voice of the locum tenens staffing industry, today announces the appointment of Jarin Dana of Fusion Healthcare Staffing as president of NALTO for a two-year term. He succeeds outgoing president Matt Young of All Star Healthcare Solutions.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®), the voice of the locum tenens staffing industry, today announces the appointment of Jarin Dana of Fusion Healthcare Staffing as president of NALTO for a two-year term. He succeeds outgoing president Matt Young of All Star Healthcare Solutions.

Dana brings a wealth of leadership skills, financial acumen, and a passion for healthcare staffing to the position. Since 2015, Dana has served as Chief Financial Officer of Fusion Healthcare Staffing, and he's been an active board member of NALTO since January 2017.

Previously, Dana worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP in Salt Lake City, Utah, and as a Controller and CFO for several privately held companies. In 2017, Staffing Industry Analysts recognized Dana as one of the staffing industry's "40 under 40" leaders to watch.

He hopes to continue the legacy of excellence established by NALTO®'s past presidents during a period when the healthcare industry has undergone seismic shifts and as locum tenens staffing has experienced rapid growth.

"In recent years, the NALTO® presidents have pushed to bring value to member firms through valuable resources and initiatives that are critical to the overall success of the industry," Dana says. "My role as the CFO of Fusion Healthcare Staffing brings a more technical perspective on issues related to finance, tax, legal, and risk that are especially relevant for the initiatives we are working on at NALTO® to ensure our industry can continue to thrive."

As he passes the baton of leadership to Dana, outgoing NALTO® president Young expressed pride in the association's milestone achievements during his tenure that have benefited healthcare facility clients and locum tenens providers alike.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the entire NALTO® Board of Directors and all our member companies for their unwavering support and dedication over the past two years," Young says. "It has been an incredible journey serving as the organization's president. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together to help protect and strengthen the locum tenens industry."

Young added that, "the strength and unity of our board have been instrumental in achieving our goals and advancing the mission of NALTO®. I have full confidence that Jarin will continue to lead this organization to new heights, and I look forward to witnessing the continued success of NALTO® under his guidance."

Dana says he's eager to lead NALTO® in its mission to uphold strong locum tenens industry standards and practices.

"I am extremely honored to serve as the president of NALTO® alongside some of the greatest people in our industry," he says. "The president of NALTO® cannot do this job alone, and I will surely benefit from countless hours of volunteer service by individuals on the Board of Directors and our committees. I look forward to giving back to an industry that has given me so much over the past 10 years."

