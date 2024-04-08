The National Association of Mortgage Brokers and LendingPad Renew Industry Partnership

The two organizations resume dedicated relationship, which began in 2018

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the only membership-led and volunteer-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973, is pleased to announce it has renewed its industry partnership with LendingPad, the leading web-based, end-to-end innovative LOS for residential mortgage lending.

Within the scope of the continued industry partnership, NAMB and LendingPad will continue to work together to promote each organization's impact on the mortgage industry through many initiatives, including speaking engagements, sponsored certification classes, trade show participation, webinars, and social media content development.

"Today is a great day for NAMB, its members, and the entire mortgage landscape, as we celebrate one of our organization's longest-standing industry partners, LendingPad, with whom we've been working to improve the mortgage industry since 2018," said Valerie Saunders, NAMB Volunteer-President. We are grateful for LendingPad's continued support of NAMB's mission, its members, and every person working in the mortgage community.``

NAMB members and industry professionals, when leveraging LendingPad's solutions, undergo an exceptional user experience, make better lending decisions, and enhance each individual originators' ability to succeed. Utilizing a highly scalable cloud infrastructure, LendingPad ® is a web-based, end-to-end innovative LOS offering unique features such as same-file multi-user edit capabilities and real-time pushed updates.

"LendingPad pairs the highest ranked customer support with modern technology, so we are excited to deepen our partnership with NAMB, as they are dedicated to advancing education and equipping members with productivity enhancing resources," stated Dan Smith, Vice President of Strategy and Sales at LendingPad. "Brokers operating today are survivors looking to level-up for the boom days that will be coming. The NAMB and LendingPad partnership focuses on brokers planning to scale."

About NAMB:

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 993,000 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 68,000 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org

About LendingPad:

LendingPad is a cutting-edge Loan Origination System (LOS) that caters to a diverse clientele, including lenders, brokers, bankers, wholesalers, and credit unions. Its platform stands out by providing centralized and compliant automated technology tailored to the mortgage industry. Covering the entire mortgage lending process, LendingPad not only streamlines operations but also significantly reduces the overall cost of doing business.

Recognizing its commitment to innovation and excellence, LendingPad is honored to have received several prestigious awards, including HousingWire's Tech100 and Tech Trendsetter accolades. Additionally, LendingPad takes pride in being named NAMB's Service Provider of the Year in Software and Technology. These awards highlight LendingPad's position at the forefront of innovation in the mortgage industry.

LendingPad is also endorsed by AIME, is a member of the MBA, ACUMA, NYAMB and the MISMO organization.To explore how LendingPad can transform your lending experience, please visit our website at

https://www.lendingpad.com/ or contact us directly at (800) 900-2823.

Media Contact

Joshua Steinfeld, Steinfeld Consulting, 1 339-225-1581, [email protected]

