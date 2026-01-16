The National Association of Mortgage Brokers and the Broker Action Coalition Announce Joint Fly-In Event: "Advocacy in Action: Better Together"

The Washington D.C. initiative marks the first collaboration between the two organizations to unite the broker community

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) and the Broker Action Coalition (BAC) announced today that they will co-host their annual advocacy fly-in in Washington, D.C., on April 20–22, 2026. The joint event, titled Advocacy in Action: Better Together, marks the first time the two organizations have partnered to bring the broker community together for a unified advocacy experience on Capitol Hill.

The two organizations announced the initiative today during NAMB Focus, the organization's annual sales, marketing, and technology conference.

Unlike traditional mortgage industry conferences, Advocacy in Action: Better Together is purpose-built to place brokers face-to-face with policymakers. Attendees will engage directly with members of Congress and their staff to discuss real-world challenges affecting homebuyers, small businesses, and the communities they serve every day.

Together, NAMB and BAC represent thousands of independent mortgage brokers nationwide. By uniting their efforts, the organizations seek to strengthen the industry's voice and demonstrate how collective advocacy can influence meaningful, lasting policy.

"This partnership reflects what our industry needs most right now: unity," said Kimber White, President of NAMB. "When brokers come together with a single, coordinated message, it sends a clear and powerful signal to lawmakers that our channel matters, our consumers matter, and we are committed to protecting access to homeownership. Advocacy in Action: Better Together will demonstrate to Washington what true collaboration in our industry looks like."

"Policy decisions are being made every day that directly impact brokers and the families we serve," said Rachel Clark, Executive Director of the BAC. "By co-hosting this event with NAMB, we are creating a stronger, louder, and more effective voice for independent brokers. This is about showing up, building relationships, and making sure our industry is represented where it matters most—on Capitol Hill."

NAMB and BAC have each hosted successful fly-in events in the past, but this joint initiative underscores a shared commitment to strengthening broker advocacy through collaboration. The combined event will include policy briefings, issue-focused discussions, and direct meetings with lawmakers, equipping participants with the knowledge, access, and influence needed to drive meaningful change.

Registration details and a full agenda will be announced in the coming months.

About NAMB: The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 546,800 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 49,100 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org

