The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Announces Its Inaugural Corporate Board of Governors

Newly appointed board will support NAMB's many initiatives including events and educational opportunities

WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and home buyers for the past 50-years, is delighted to announce its inaugural corporate board of governors.

The members of NAMB's inaugural corporate board of governors will have many duties including:

Promote NAMB's initiatives including, but not limited to, calls to action, events, and educational opportunities.

Advise NAMB on opportunities regarding national and state outreach programs.

Advise NAMB on national and state housing policy issues that are relevant to NAMB's mission and its membership.

Discuss and advise NAMB on national and state market conditions and opportunities for its members and partners.

The new board will begin meeting in early 2024 and meetings will be held in conjunction with NAMB Focus, NAMB's Legislative and Regulatory Conference and NAMB National. The corporate board of governors is comprised of representatives from NAMB's industry partners, sponsors, and corporate supporters.

NAMB's corporate board of governors are:

Allen Middleman, Freedom Mortgage (Chair)

"The wholesale mortgage industry needs to work cooperatively and NAMB is the organization to foster those relationships," said Allen Middleman, Senior Vice President at Freedom Mortgage. "I'm honored to be named the chairperson of NAMB's first corporate board of governors. We have a lot to do including facilitate lender and vendor training in support of the mortgage professional. I look forward to working with the other board members to expand NAMB's impact across the country."

Jeff Leinan , Plaza Home Mortgage

"NAMB's launch of its inaugural corporate board of governors is an important initiative as it will help shape the work NAMB does to increase the viability of the American mortgage industry," said Jeff Leinan, Co-President. "Thank you to NAMB and Plaza Home Mortgage® for believing in my potential as a member of this board and I pledge to work hard to make sure mortgage brokers have what they need to be successful now and well into the future."

John McElhone , Newrez

"For 50 years NAMB has been the leading voice for the mortgage industry, and I am proud of the organization for creating its corporate board of governors as it will increase NAMB's impact on the industry," said John McElhone Divisional Vice President, Newrez. "Thank you to NAMB for inviting me to join the board and I am eager to bring my decades of experience I've obtained in my professional career to each and every day.

Kim Nichols, Pennymac TPO

"It is an honor to be a part of the inaugural NAMB corporate board of governors, representing Pennymac TPO, alongside other respected industry leaders," said Kim Nichols, Senior Managing Director and Head of Pennymac TPO. I truly support NAMB's mission and the contributions it provides to the mortgage community. Together, we are committed to working collaboratively, strengthening the organization, and ensuring continued success for years to come."

Dawar Alimi, Lender Price

"I am humbled to be named to NAMB's first-ever corporate board of governors," said Dawar Alimi, CEO of Lender Price. "This board will serve a critical role in ensure NAMB expands its reach across the nation as the voice of the mortgage industry, which it has been for more than 50-years. "Lender Price's extended team is equally as excited as I am for this rare opportunity to create positive change for mortgage professionals across the United States."

Chris Vinson , Windsor Mortgage

"I am truly grateful for the privilege of representing Windsor Mortgage on NAMB's inaugural corporate board of governors," shared Chris Vinson, CEO of Windsor Mortgage. "Committing to the vision and objectives of this respected board, I am dedicated to utilizing my expertise and collaborating closely with my esteemed colleagues. Each member brings a wealth of experience, making us a strong force in the industry. Together, we will build on our collective mission, ensuring a significant and lasting impact for the board in 2024 and beyond."

Kimber White and Valerie Saunders, NAMB liaisons

"NAMB is ecstatic to announce the first inaugural corporate board of governors," said Valerie Saunders, NAMB President." Our entire organization is grateful for the industry leaders who have chosen to join this initiative and we are confident each member of the board to lend their expertise to expand NAMB's work to increase the viability of the marketplace."

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 993,000 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 68,000 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the US. The Association hosts several meetings throughout the year. Engage the organization via social media: https://www.facebook.com/NAMBPros

