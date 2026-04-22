The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Announces Strategic Partnership with the Chenoa Fund to Expand Access to Affordable Homeownership

Collaboration will equip mortgage brokers with enhanced tools, training, and down payment assistance solutions to better serve underserved and first-time homebuyers

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the nation's first and only national volunteer-led, membership-driven organization representing mortgage brokers and homebuyers since 1973, today announced a new strategic partnership with the Chenoa Fund, a leading program for down payment assistance, aimed at expanding access to affordable homeownership opportunities for underserved and first-time homebuyers across the United States.

Through this strategic partnership, NAMB members will gain enhanced access to the Chenoa Fund program, tools, and training resources designed to help mortgage professionals better serve borrowers who may face barriers to homeownership due to the down payment and upfront costs of buying a home.

"Mortgage brokers are deeply rooted in the communities they serve and play a critical role in helping borrowers make some of the most important financial decisions of their lives. That's why we see this as a long-term partnership between CBCMA and NAMB." Said Miki Adams, President of CBC Mortgage Agency "By working together, we can better support brokers, strengthen advocacy and education, and create real, measurable value for both organizations while helping more families and communities thrive."

The Chenoa Fund program, administered by CBC Mortgage Agency, offers a variety of down payment assistance options, including repayable and forgivable second mortgages, helping bridge the affordability gap for qualified borrowers. The partnership will also include joint educational initiatives and webinars to ensure mortgage brokers are well-versed in program guidelines and best practices.

"NAMB is proud to partner with the Chenoa Fund to expand access to affordable homeownership opportunities," said Kimber White, President of NAMB. "This partnership equips our members with innovative tools and training that will help them better serve first-time and underserved homebuyers, while reinforcing our commitment to responsible lending and sustainable homeownership."

This collaboration underscores both organizations' commitment to increasing housing accessibility, fostering financial inclusion, and supporting sustainable homeownership nationwide.

About NAMB: The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 546,800 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 49,100 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org

About CBC Mortgage Agency: Founded in 2013, CBC Mortgage Agency is a nationally chartered housing finance agency. As a leading source of down payment assistance financed through the Chenoa Fund, the company helps low-to-moderate income consumers, often in minority neighborhoods, achieve the dream of homeownership. CBC Mortgage Agency, recognized as one of the Top 25 Companies in Mortgage & Servicing by MReport, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cedar Band Corp., a federally chartered tribal corporation founded by the Cedar Band of Paiute Indians. Visit chenoafund.org for more information.

Media Contact

Joshua Steinfeld, Steinfeld Consulting, 1 339-225-1581, [email protected]

SOURCE National Association of Mortgage Brokers