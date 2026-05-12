The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Announces Strategic Partnership with TrustEngine to Elevate Member Success and Borrower Outcomes

Collaboration brings MortgageCoach the industry's leading borrower advice platform to mortgage professionals nationwide

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the nation's first and only national volunteer-led, membership-driven organization representing mortgage brokers and homebuyers since 1973, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with TrustEngine, a leading provider of borrower engagement and origination performance solutions for the mortgage industry.

This collaboration is designed to empower NAMB members and mortgage brokers nationwide with innovative technology and actionable insights to strengthen client relationships, improve the borrower experience and drive sustainable business growth.

Through the partnership, NAMB members will gain access to MortgageCoach, TrustEngine's flagship product that is widely used by loan officers and lenders nationwide to present loan options, illustrate real financial impact, and guide borrowers toward confident, informed decisions. By bringing greater clarity and transparency to the loan process, MortgageCoach helps mortgage professionals build stronger borrower relationships and differentiate their service in the market.

"This partnership represents a significant example of our commitment to equipping members with the tools and resources they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace," said Kimber White, President of NAMB. "TrustEngine's market authority aligns closely with our goal to support brokers through education, advocacy, and forward-thinking solutions, and we look forward to building a strong and lasting relationship with their team."

TrustEngine's flagship platform, MortgageCoach, enables loan officers to present multiple mortgage scenarios in a clear, visual format that borrowers can understand. Combined with data-driven insights and automation tools, TrustEngine helps brokers identify opportunities within their existing client base,including refinance candidates and repeat buyers - engaging them at the right time with meaningful, relevant outreach.

"We are excited to partner with NAMB and extend our solutions to its nationwide network of mortgage professionals," said Bob Jennings, CEO of TrustEngine. "MortgageCoach was built to help loan officers have better conversations with borrowers; ones rooted in clarity, trust, and genuine financial guidance. Together with NAMB, we're putting that capability in the hands of even more professionals who are committed to serving their clients."

By combining NAMB's industry leadership with TrustEngine's advanced technology insights, this partnership sets a new standard for how mortgage brokers engage, grow, and compete in a rapidly evolving market.

About NAMB

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 546,800 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 49,100 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org

About TrustEngine

TrustEngine is a leading incubator of solutions that build trust and lift conversions in the mortgage process. Its signature solution, MortgageCoach is the industry's leading borrower advice and origination performance solution used by thousands of loan professionals and lenders nationwide. It powers the MortgageCoach Loan Comparison that helps loan officers present mortgage options clearly and consistently, allowing borrowers to understand the financial impact of each scenario and make more confident decisions. By combining data, automation and visual advice tools directly within the origination workflow, TrustEngine helps lenders deliver more transparent, compliant, and effective mortgage experiences. For more information, visit trustengine.com

Media Contact

Joshua Steinfeld, Steinfeld Consulting, 1 339-225-1581, [email protected]

SOURCE NAMB