The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Announces Strategic Partnership with WeeklyroadMAP to Equip Mortgage Professionals with Live Weekly Market Intelligence and Sales Tactics

Collaboration provides NAMB members exclusive preferred pricing and trial access to live weekly market strategy sessions featuring expert guest speakers and up-to-the-minute industry analysis

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the nation's first and only national volunteer-led, membership-driven organization representing mortgage brokers and homebuyers since 1973, today announced a new strategic partnership with WeeklyroadMAP. The partnership is designed to put NAMB members inside the room where markets are translated into actionable strategies, week after week, and where expert guest speakers share strategies for business and professional growth.

Hosted by legendary sales leader, Brian Hale and Executive Producer and L&D expert Maria Elena Jaimes, the WeeklyroadMAP is the fastest growing weekly sales enabling podcast in the mortgage industry. As the host, Hale, has led over 45,000 originators in his career, a top producer at the street level and who had led 4 of the industry's top companies as President or CEO to #1 share in Retail, Wholesale, and Joint Ventures, it combines weekly current market intelligence, key speakers in sales tactics, social media strategies, AI enablement, top economists and personal development strategies, all free to NAMB's members at the Explorer level.

The collaboration is fully integrated with NAMB's education mandate for its 56,000+ members, aiming to elevate member success and borrower outcomes. Additionally, through this strategic partnership, NAMB members will receive an exclusive discounted rate on WeeklyroadMAP's Navigator membership, along with free trial access through the platform's Explorer membership tier. Members can take advantage of the offer through a dedicated registration pathway built exclusively for NAMB at weeklyroadmap.live/namb.

Every Friday at 9 a.m. PT WeeklyroadMAP gathers mortgage brokers, loan originators, sales professionals, and their referral partners for live strategy calls featuring expert guest speakers and up-to-the-minute market analysis. With an estimated 70% of mortgage applications taken between Friday and Monday, the sessions are built to ensure professionals head into the weekend informed, confident, and prepared to serve homebuyers in today's market. Members also gain access to session replays, weekly market decks, sales and lead conversion tips, AI tips, and a private community of peers committed to supporting one another.

"We are excited to partner with NAMB and extend our content and platform to its nationwide network of mortgage professionals," said Brian Hale, CEO of Mortgage Advisory Partners and Founder of WeeklyroadMAP. "The WeeklyroadMAP was built to help loan officers have better conversations with borrowers - ones rooted in clarity, trust, and genuine financial guidance. Together with NAMB, we're putting that capability in the hands of even more professionals who are committed to serving their clients well."

This collaboration underscores both organizations' shared commitment to strengthening the independent mortgage broker channel through education, preparation, and community, ensuring mortgage professionals nationwide have the tools to lead in any market.

"At the pace that today's environment is moving in, between legislative measures, regulatory compliance to housing affordability , our members need access to up-to-date information to help mortgage professionals evolve during these transitional times. The team at WeeklyroadMAP deliver just that and have curated a great lineup of expert speakers, giving our members access to an elite community they wouldn't normally have access to. We are very proud of the partnership and how it will benefit our membership." said Kimber White, NAMB President.

NAMB members can activate their exclusive access at weeklyroadmap.live/namb

About NAMB: The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 546,800 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 49,100 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org

About WeeklyroadMAP: Founded by mortgage industry veteran Brian Hale, WeeklyroadMAP is produced by Maria Elena Jaimes, the mortgage industry's elite Learning & Development professional, and hosts a live weekly market strategy platform for serious mortgage professionals and their referral partners. Every Friday, members join live strategy calls featuring expert guest speakers, real-time market breakdowns, and actionable sales tactics they can execute on immediately, supported by session replays, weekly market decks, and a private member community. WeeklyroadMAP is sponsored by Mortgage Advisory Partners. Visit weeklyroadmap.live for more information.

Media Contact

Joshua Steinfeld, Steinfeld Consulting, 1 339-225-1581, [email protected]

SOURCE The National Association of Mortgage Brokers