The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Announces Technology Partnership with ARIVE

New Strategic relationship will help provide independent mortgage brokers with the tools needed for growth in today's competitive market

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the first and only membership led and volunteer driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973, is pleased to announce a new technology partnership with ARIVE, the preeminent technology solution that offers the marketplace the most complete origination platform for independent mortgage brokers.

Within the scope of the newly formed technology partnership NAMB and ARIVE will work together to promote each other's impact on the mortgage industry through speaking engagements, trade show participations, webinars and social media activities.

"NAMB is thrilled to announce this exciting technology partnership with ARIVE, a truly innovative company that offers the best all-in-one loan origination platform in the market. We thank ARIVE for supporting NAMB's members and mission as the only national advocacy nonprofit group working to improve the interests of each mortgage professional," said Valerie Saunders, NAMB President. "As the only 100% membership led and volunteer driven nonprofit in the country supporting mortgage brokers' interest, NAMB relies on these partnerships with innovators like ARIVE to ensure our membership and mortgage professionals across the nation have access to the most elite technology solutions in the industry."

NAMB members, along with the extended mortgage community understand that there are many benefits to using ARIVE's solutions including its integrated Loan Origination System (LOS), Consumer Point of Sale (POS), and Product and Pricing Engine (PPE) that is offered with a connected Lender Marketplace, specifically designed for independent loan originators. Offered at a competitive low monthly subscription fee with high touch support, ARIVE also provides a free trial with no setup or onboarding fees, allowing brokers to explore its comprehensive features without any initial investment.

"ARIVE is excited to partner with NAMB as we forge a path together to equip independent mortgage professionals with the best tools, knowledge and support they require to grow their businesses and serve their clients," said Harish Tejwani, CEO of ARIVE. "We look forward to working with NAMB members in 2024 to help them expand their business. Together with NAMB, we are ready to produce great content for industry professionals."

About NAMB:

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 993,000 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 68,000 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the US.

About ARIVE:

Arive, LLC (ARIVE) provides the industry's first full-stack loan origination platform and wholesale marketplace for mortgage brokers and non-delegated correspondent lenders. ARIVE is supported by multiple top-tier lenders and industry leaders and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wizni, Inc., an independent provider of creative origination solutions to top-tier lenders and financial institutions. To learn more, visit www.arive.com or contact our team at [email protected].

