The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Applauds Senate Passage of the Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act

Landmark Bill Safeguards Consumer Data and Bans "Trigger Leads" in Mortgage Lending Process

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the first and only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973, is proud to celebrate the United States Senate's passage of the Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act widely known as the "Trigger Leads" bill. This landmark legislation, previously approved by the U.S. House of Representatives in June 2025, now moves to the President's desk for signature into law.

Championed by Senators Jack Reed (D-RI) and Bill Hagerty (R-TN) along with Representatives John Rose (R-TN) and Ritchie Torres (D-NY) the bill marks a major victory in the fight to protect consumers' personal financial data during the homebuying process. By restricting the use of "trigger leads," the legislation aims to protect borrowers from aggressive, unsolicited marketing and reduce confusion during a critical time in their financial lives.

"Since 2018, NAMB has carried this torch, tirelessly championing this cause, even when others grew weary, and last evening our efforts proved successful," said Jim Nabors, President of NAMB. "We commend the United States Senate for taking decisive action to protect homebuyers. This legislation represents a significant step toward a more respectful, secure, and transparent mortgage experience for all Americans."

Trigger leads are generated when a consumer applies for a mortgage and a credit inquiry is made, prompting credit bureaus to sell that consumer's information to third parties. The result has often been a flood of unwanted solicitations, leading to confusion and undermining consumer confidence.

The Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act addresses these concerns head-on by limiting the ability of companies to misuse sensitive data collected from credit inquiries protecting consumers from exploitation and reinforcing trust in the home financing process.

NAMB extends its sincere gratitude to the many lawmakers who championed this bipartisan legislation and stood up for consumer protection, data privacy, and accountability in the housing market.

"This is more than just a win for the mortgage industry, it's a win for every American striving to achieve the dream of homeownership without fear that their personal information will be misused or sold," added Nabors.

About NAMB: The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 546,800 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 49,100 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org

Media Contact

Joshua Steinfeld, Steinfeld Consulting, 1 339-225-1581, [email protected]

SOURCE National Association of Mortgage Brokers