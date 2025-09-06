The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Applauds The President of the United States for Signing the Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act into Law

Landmark Bill Safeguards Consumer Data and Bans "Trigger Leads" in Mortgage Lending Process

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the first and only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973, is proud to celebrate the passage of the Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act widely known as the "Trigger Leads" bill.

This landmark legislation, previously approved by the U.S. House of Representatives in June 2025 and the U.S. Senate in August 2025 was signed into law today by President Donald J. Trump.

This critical legislation represents a significant step forward in protecting consumers' personal financial information during the homebuying process. By curbing the use of "trigger leads" The Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act now safeguards borrowers from unsolicited marketing and confusion at a pivotal time in their financial journey.

"The National Association of Mortgage Brokers would like to thank Senators Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn. and Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Reps. John Rose, R-Tenn., and Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., for championing the Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act. Our organization would also like to extend gratitude to President Trump for his swift signature today highlighting the act's importance to all Americans. With this critical legislation becoming law, NAMB believes consumers now have more control over the information they receive as part of the homebuying process, and they can now eliminate trigger lead abuses while preserving their use in appropriately limited circumstances. As President of NAMB, I will always support any legislation that ensures the protection and privacy of homebuyers, and I applaud our elected leadership for leading this effort," said Jim Nabors, NAMB President.

The bill addresses growing concerns about the misuse of sensitive data obtained from credit inquiries, data that has often been sold to third parties, leading to unwanted solicitations and consumer uncertainty.

"This isn't just a victory for the mortgage industry," Nabors added. "It's a win for every American striving for the dream of homeownership, free from the fear that their personal information could be misused. NAMB is proud to have led the advocacy effort for this legislation since 2018 as we have been fully committed to the Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act becoming law."

