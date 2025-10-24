The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Celebrates a Record-Breaking NAMB National 2025 at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

The Annual Event Drew Over 3,000 Participants

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the first and only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973 is proud to announce the tremendous success of NAMB National 2025, held at the iconic Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. NAMB National continues to be the premier annual mortgage event, and this year drew more than 2900 registered attendees and 125 exhibitors and sponsors from across the country for a weekend of industry insights, networking, and celebration.

Attendees participated in numerous professional development sessions, engaged with dynamic keynote speakers, and joined in recognizing the achievements and progress of the mortgage industry over the past year.

"Our organization was honored to welcome thousands of members, partners, exhibitors, sponsors and industry leaders to NAMB National 2025," said Kimber White, NAMB President. "This event was more than a conference; it was a celebration of over 50 years of service as the voice of the mortgage industry. NAMB National is the largest and premiere mortgage conference for mortgage brokers and loan originators and this year was no exception. The learning, shared-content, collaborations, connections and overall positive energy shared by the thousands in attendance was felt in every keynote speech, meeting room, exhibit hall, after-hours event and beyond and will carry us all into a stronger 2026."

Throughout the event, NAMB leadership, including White, outlined the association's key priorities for the 2025–2026 term, highlighting legislative advocacy, workforce development, and modernization of key programs.

NAMB's Strategic Focus for 2025–2026 Includes:

Loan Officer Compensation Reform

Improvements to the National Flood Insurance Program

Expanding Affordable Housing Access Nationwide

Reducing the Cost of Credit Reports

Launching Elevate, NAMB's New Mentorship Program

Recruiting and Retaining Young Professionals

More!

"2026 promises to be a transformative year for the mortgage industry," added White. "It was a tremendous honor to gather with professionals who are equally committed to shaping a more prosperous and inclusive future for our field. We're energized and ready to take the next steps together."

About NAMB: The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 546,800 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 49,100 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org

