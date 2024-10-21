The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Celebrates a Triumphant NAMB National 2024

With over 3000 in attendance, event showcased unprecedented professional development opportunities and national keynote speakers

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) the first and only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973, hosted its 50th annual NAMB National event October 18-21 2024, the preeminent mortgage industry conference serving industry professionals from across the nation.

Building off of a tremendous NAMB National 2023, "Go For The Win" the conference room at the legendary Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada where NAMB welcomed over 3000 attendees.

Highlighting the professional development opportunities during NAMB National 2024 included a Certified FHA Mortgage Specialist (CFMP) course sponsored by Freedom Mortgage, a Certified Veterans Lending Specialist (CVLS) course sponsored by Newrez and Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS) certification course.

NAMB National 2024 keynote speakers included:

Barry Habib , CEO, Highway.ai

, CEO, Highway.ai Nora Guerra , Affordable Lending Manager, Freddie Mac

, Affordable Lending Manager, Freddie Mac Bob Niemi , Director of Government Affairs, Weiner Brodsky Kider PC

, Director of Government Affairs, Chris Vinson CEO of Windsor Mortgage

Neel Dhingra, CEO of Forward Academy

Christine Beckwith 35 plus year veteran of the Mortgage Industry

35 plus year veteran of the Mortgage Industry Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sunwest Mortgage Company and creator of Angel Ai

Amy Hulett director of enterprise sales, arive

director of enterprise sales, arive Aaron Samples CRO Logan Finance

Alex Machuca , CEO of Mortgagr Lead Hackers

, CEO of Mortgagr Lead Hackers Michael Williams , the Williams group, NAMB's lobbyist

"NAMB National 2024 was a tremendous success, said Valerie Saunders, NAMB Immediate Past President and conference chairwoman. NAMB is honored, as the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing mortgage professionals, to host thousands of attendees, including our incredible membership and valued partners along with several national thought leaders during our annual event. For over 50 years NAMB has had the privilege to be the voice of the mortgage industry through its legislative work, advocacy, professional development courses and membership support. I am also extremely honored to welcome my friend and NAMB's esteemed volunteer board President Jim Nabors , who is a dedicated leader and the ideal person to lead NAMB into its 51st year of operations who took over on October 1, 2024."

About NAMB: The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 993,000 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 68,000 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org

