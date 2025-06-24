The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Celebrates House Passage of Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act (H.R. 2808)

Landmark Legislation Marks Major Victory for Consumer Data Privacy in the Mortgage Process

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the first and only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973, proudly celebrates the U.S. House of Representatives' passage of H.R. 2808, the Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act, commonly referred to as the "Trigger Leads" bill.

This critical legislation represents a significant step forward in protecting consumers' personal financial information during the homebuying process. By curbing the use of "trigger leads," H.R. 2808 safeguards borrowers from unsolicited marketing and confusion at a pivotal time in their financial journey.

"NAMB has long advocated for an end to the abusive practice of trigger leads, which undermines consumer privacy and trust," said Jim Nabors, President of NAMB. "We applaud lawmakers for taking decisive action to protect homebuyers. This legislation ensures a fairer, more respectful, and less intrusive mortgage experience for Americans."

The bill addresses growing concerns about the misuse of sensitive data obtained from credit inquiries, data that has often been sold to third parties, leading to unwanted solicitations and consumer uncertainty.

NAMB also extends its heartfelt thanks to each lawmaker who introduced and championed this important legislation, as well as the many bipartisan co-sponsors who stood up for transparency, accountability, and consumer protection in the housing market.

"This is a win not just for our industry," added Nabors, "but for every American seeking the dream of homeownership without the fear of their personal information being exploited."

