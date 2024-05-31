The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Celebrates National Homeowners Month Throughout June 2024

Only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the first and only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973, is honored to recognize and celebrate National Homeowners Month throughout June, 2024.

For over 50 years NAMB has advocated, legislatively, for home buyers across the nation to help ensure all Americans have access to homeownership. During April, 2024, NAMB's volunteer board or directors and its members stood side by side inside the U.S. Capitol advocating to lawmakers to increase homeownership options for all Americans on many issues including:

"Homeownership is one of the absolute key markers for achieving the American Dream," said Valerie Saunders, Volunteer President of NAMB. "For over 50 years NAMB has worked with lawmakers to assist in growing homeownership across the nation and we are fully dedicated to assisting home buyers in their individual journeys to buy and own a home. We offer tools to our membership to assist in aiding future home buyers and NAMB will also continue to work tirelessly to reduce boundaries to homeownership through our advocacy work with lawmakers in Washington D.C. We are honored to celebrate this critical month across the United States of America."

National Homeownership Month became a Presidential Proclamation in 2002, signed by President George W. Bush and marks a period of time for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and additional organizations such as NAMB and NAR to display their commitment(s) to help create affordable homes for each American that wants to own and live in their own home.

Posted to HUD's website "homeownership is the primary source of generational wealth for individuals and families in the nation." HUD also offers Let's Make Home the Goal web page to assist potential first time homebuyers.

NAMB will showcase National Homeowners Month this month within its self-curated magazine NAMBCentral Magazine in June.

About NAMB: The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 993,000 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 68,000 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S.

