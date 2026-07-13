The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Celebrates Passing of the Road to Housing Act

Landmark legislation advances housing opportunities nationwide and reflects years of collaboration between policymakers and mortgage industry advocates

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) the nation's first and only national volunteer-led, membership-driven organization representing mortgage brokers and homebuyers since 1973, proudly applauds the Road to Housing Act becoming law today, marking a historic milestone in advancing housing accessibility, affordability, and homeownership opportunities for Americans nationwide.

As the voice of mortgage professionals across the country for over 50-years NAMB has long advocated for meaningful policies that strengthen the housing market and expand pathways to homeownership. The signing of the Road to Housing Act represents a significant achievement for consumers, housing advocates, and industry stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to address critical challenges facing today's housing landscape.

"NAMB is thrilled to see the Road to Housing Act become law," said Kimber White, NAMB President. "This legislation reflects years of collaboration, advocacy, and dedication from policymakers, housing leaders, and industry professionals within NAMB who recognize the importance of creating a stronger, more accessible housing market for all Americans."

NAMB was honored to play an active role throughout the legislative process, spending countless hours working alongside lawmakers, congressional staff, and housing policy experts in Washington, D.C. to help advance this critical legislation. Through meetings, policy recommendations, and ongoing engagement with elected officials, NAMB provided valuable industry insight that helped grow support for the bill's successful passage.

"We are grateful to the members of Congress, committee leaders, and officials who listened to the concerns of mortgage professionals and housing consumers alike," White. "The collaborative effort that brought this legislation across the finish line demonstrates what can be accomplished when policymakers and industry stakeholders work together toward a common goal."

The Road to Housing Act is expected to deliver meaningful benefits across the housing ecosystem by promoting innovation, improving access to mortgage financing, supporting housing development, and strengthening opportunities for prospective homeowners. NAMB remains committed to working with federal policymakers, regulators, and industry partners to ensure the successful implementation of the legislation and to continue advocating for policies that expand sustainable homeownership opportunities.

About NAMB: The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 546,800 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 49,100 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org

Media Contact

Joshua Steinfeld, Steinfeld Consulting, 1 339-225-1581, [email protected]

SOURCE National Association of Mortgage Brokers