The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Celebrates the Full Implementation of the Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act

NAMB's Years of Advocacy Helps Deliver Landmark Privacy Protections for America's Homebuyers

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the first and only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973, today celebrates the full implementation of the Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act, a landmark law that ends the widespread sale of mortgage "trigger leads" and restores meaningful privacy protections for consumers navigating the home financing process.

The milestone caps many years of sustained advocacy by NAMB on behalf of homebuyers and mortgage professionals nationwide.

"Since 2018, NAMB has staunchly advocated to stop the sale of consumers' personal financial data without their knowledge or consent and has spent hundreds of hours working 1-1 with lawmakers to help this act pass," said NAMB President Kimber White. "Today, those efforts deliver real results. Homebuyers can move forward with confidence, knowing their information won't be sold the moment their credit is pulled. This is a major victory for consumer privacy and for trust in the mortgage process."

Effective immediately, the Act amends the Fair Credit Reporting Act to prohibit consumer reporting agencies from selling mortgage trigger leads to third parties, with limited and clearly defined exceptions.

Under the new law, trigger leads may only be used when:

The recipient originated the consumer's current residential mortgage;





The recipient is the current mortgage loan servicer; or





A depository institution or credit union holds an existing account for the consumer.

In practical terms, when a borrower applies for a mortgage and a credit inquiry occurs, their personal financial information can no longer be sold to competing lenders and data brokers with whom they have no prior relationship. The wave of unsolicited calls, texts, and emails that often followed a credit pull is now prohibited nationwide.

The Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act (H.R. 2808) was introduced in April 2025 by Representatives John Rose and Ritchie Torres, with companion legislation (S. 1467) led in the Senate by Senators Jack Reed and Bill Hagerty. The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives in June 2025 and was approved unanimously in the Senate. President Donald J. Trump signed it into law on September 5, 2025.

"This effort was never about politics," White added. "It was about protecting families during one of the most important financial decisions of their lives. Today proves that when we, collectively, stay focused on consumers, meaningful reform is possible."

About NAMB: The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 546,800 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 49,100 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org

