The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Celebrates the United States Senate's Unanimous Passing of the Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act

Senate Bill 1467 is critical legislation that will safeguard the personal financial information of prospective homebuyers across the nation

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the first and only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973, proudly applauds the United States Senate for the unanimous passage of Senate Bill 1467, widely known as the "Trigger Leads" Bill. This landmark legislation, officially titled the Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act, marks a major step forward in protecting consumer privacy during the home financing process.

NAMB has long championed efforts to end the use of trigger leads which is an intrusive practice that exposes homebuyers to unsolicited offers and creates confusion at a critical moment in their financial journey. By addressing the misuse of consumer data obtained from credit inquiries, S.B. 1467 promotes a fairer, more transparent, and respectful homebuying experience.

"This legislation is a clear win for consumers and mortgage professionals alike," said Jim Nabors, President of NAMB. "Congratulations to the United States Senate for unanimously passing S.B. 1467. This brings us one step closer to ending the harmful practice of trigger leads. Our entire organization is proud of the collaborative work that helped move this bill forward. It is a crucial step in protecting consumers from undue pressure during one of life's most significant financial decisions."

NAMB extends its sincere gratitude to Senator Jack Reed and Senator Bill Hagerty for sponsoring this vital legislation, as well as to the many co-sponsors whose leadership and dedication to consumer protection and data privacy in the housing market have been instrumental in advancing this important effort.

About NAMB: The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 546,800 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 49,100 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org

Media Contact

Joshua Steinfeld, Steinfeld Consulting, 1 339-225-1581, [email protected]

SOURCE National Association of Mortgage Brokers