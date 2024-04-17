The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Celebrates Tremendous Successes During its 33rd Annual Legislative & Regulatory Conference

Only volunteer-led and membership-driven national organization representing mortgage brokers, delivered rewarding experience for its members who were able to engage members from the U.S. Congress, FHFA, HUD and industry leaders

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the first and only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973, is thrilled to announce its 33rd annual Legislative & Regulatory Conference (LRC) which was in Washington D.C. April 15-17, 2024 was a massive success for its membership and lawmakers.

"For over 50 years NAMB has been a key figure in guiding the nation's landscape in terms of laws and best practices that improve home buying experiences of borrowers and the livelihoods of mortgage professionals," said Valerie Saunders," Volunteer President of NAMB. "This week NAMB was able to secure the finest speakers and thought leaders for our members to gain tools and have their voices heard all designed to improve our members ability to serve clients while offering direct access to lawmakers to discuss matters that guide the marketplace."

NAMB is the only national nonprofit group supporting the mortgage industry and therefore is able to attract the brightest minds to its conference(s) which is why event attendees were able to hear directly from many lawmakers and regulatory leaders during the 33rd Annual Legislative & Regulatory Conference including:

NAMB volunteer board of directors and its membership spent April 17, 2024 at the United States Capitol Building lobbying lawmakers in-person on many critical legislative initiatives NAMB has spent years leading the advocacy crusade for, including:

"Today's lobbying efforts did not go on unnoticed by congressional lawmakers. NAMB's volunteer board directors and dozens of our members from all corners of the United States, met with members of congress on matters that directly impact the livelihoods of mortgage brokers across the nation and together we presented a united front offering partnership to help enact important future changes to many items to ensure a more fluid system for which our colleagues can operate and assist borrowers in 2024 and beyond, added Saunders. "It was thrilling to be arm in arm as the only national membership driven nonprofit in the country representing both mortgage professionals and borrowers as we discussed important matters with elected officials that rely on our commentary and experiences as they create regulations that make the mortgage landscape a more fluid marketplace to thrive within."

Additionally, during the conference NAMB hosted its Diversity Equity & Inclusion Day which featured speakers from Freddie Mac, National Housing Conference and UnidosUS. Panelists and NAMB members held critical discussions on the real issues minority homeowners face in today's market. "We were thrilled by the transparent discussion created within our DEI Day and look forward to a broader agenda and more speakers driving increased dialogue around these topics throughout 2024 and 2025 leading up to NAMB's 34th annual Legislative and Regulatory Conference in 2025," added Saunders.

About NAMB:

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 993,000 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 68,000 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org #NAMBLRC

