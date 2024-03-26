The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Hosts 33rd Annual Legislative & Regulatory Conference

Only volunteer-driven, national organization representing mortgage brokers to host members of the U.S. Congress, FHFA, HUD and additional national thought leaders

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the first and only membership-led and volunteer-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973, is pleased to invite its members and all mortgage professionals to attend its 33rd annual Legislative & Regulatory Conference in Washington D.C. April 15-17, 2024.

This year's detailed agenda is highlighted by presentations from members of the United States Congress and federal regulatory agency leaders, opportunities for NAMB members to lobby representatives & senators in-person at the Capitol Building, and a Diversity Equity & Inclusion Day which features speakers from Freddie Mac, National Housing Conference and UnidosUS.

"NAMB understands the importance of its role as the only volunteer-led organization focusing nationally on improving the industry landscape for mortgage professionals and borrowers," said Valerie Saunders, Volunteer-President of NAMB. "One of the many ways NAMB has delivered value to its members and the marketplace for 50 years is through its critical legislative & regulatory efforts. For generations NAMB has worked solely to represent its members' best interests and in April NAMB will be adding to its legacy of legislative action by hosting this event. Our entire organization is grateful for the incredible line-up of conference presenters, the ability to lobby for positive change hand-in-hand with dozens of our members inside the nation's capital, while focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives over the course of the three day event."

Conference attendees will hear directly from many lawmakers and regulatory leaders during the event including:

NAMB board members and its membership will spend a day at the Capitol Building lobbying lawmakers in-person on many critical legislative initiatives NAMB has spent years leading the advocacy crusade for, including:

"NAMB has led the charge on many legislative frameworks and we are always grateful to have this time each year bringing together lawmakers and our members so they are able to voice their positions on matters that impact their livelihoods," said Saunders. "We remain steadfast to be on the forefront of change as working with Congress to improve the climate in which our members and non-members work within is a responsibility we take seriously. We are a volunteer-led, member-driven who cares deeply about the mortgage industry, are not influenced by outside entities, and have only one singular purpose; to keep the industry strong for our members while creating a better environment for everyone involved within the homeownership lifecycle."

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 993,000 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 68,000 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org #NAMBLRC2024

