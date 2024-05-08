The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Invites Industry Professionals to Register Early for NAMB National 2024

Organization celebrates 50th annual event by showcasing professional development opportunities and national keynote speakers

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the first and only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973, is pleased to announce registration is now open for its 50th annual NAMB National, the preeminent mortgage industry conference serving industry professionals from across the nation.

Building off of a tremendous NAMB National 2023, this year's event "Go For The Win" takes place October 18-21, 2024, at the legendary Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Free registration is now available with an early bird discount code WIN24!. Those interested in securing their early reservation, please use this link to register.

Highlighting the professional development opportunities during NAMB National 2024 will be a Certified FHA Mortgage Specialist (CFMP) course sponsored by Freedom Mortgage, a Certified Veterans Lending Specialist (CVLS) course sponsored by Newrez and Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS) certification course; many additional opportunities to be announced soon!

"NAMB National 2024 will be remembered as one of the most exciting conferences in recent memory as the organization enters its 51st year of operations as the first and only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers," said Valerie Saunders, NAMB Volunteer-President. "We are excited to host thousands of attendees, our valued partners and national thought leaders during the conference. As the organization enters is 51st year, NAMB is honored to be the only national voice of the mortgage industry through its legislative work, advocacy, professional development and membership support. In addition, I will be honored to welcome our esteemed incoming president-elect Jim Nabors during the conference; who is the ideal leader to begin NAMB's next year of operations."

NAMB National 2024 will include many nationally renowned speakers including:

Barry Habib , CEO, Highway.ai

, CEO, Highway.ai Nora Guerra , Affordable Lending Manager, Freddie Mac

, Affordable Lending Manager, Freddie Mac Jeff Markowitz , Deputy CAO & SVP, External Relations & Corporate Communications, Freddie Mac

, Deputy CAO & SVP, External Relations & Corporate Communications, Freddie Mac Several more speakers to be announced prior to NAMB National 2024

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 993,000 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 68,000 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org #NAMBNatl2024

