The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Named Partner by The Appraisal Foundation

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the first and only national volunteer-led, member-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973 is excited to announce its new partnership with The Appraisal Foundation. This marks a historic milestone, as NAMB becomes the first mortgage-related association to join the Foundation's prestigious Partner Program.

The Appraisal Foundation is the nation's leading authority on the valuation profession, responsible for assisting with standards and qualifications for real estate and personal property appraisers.This vital work upholds the integrity of the valuation profession and fosters public trust in appraisal practices.

"We are incredibly honored to be named a partner of The Appraisal Foundation, making NAMB the first mortgage association to receive this distinction," said Jim Nabors, President of NAMB. "Collaborating with such a respected and influential organization will strengthen our ability to advocate for the mortgage industry. NAMB is committed to providing the best insights and guidance on issues that affect our members, homebuyers, and the broader mortgage market."

As a partner, NAMB will work closely with The Appraisal Foundation to help promote and uphold the public's trust in the appraisal profession. Through ongoing collaboration and communication, NAMB will continue to ensure that the voice of the mortgage industry is heard and that its members receive the support they need to succeed in a constantly evolving marketplace.

About NAMB: The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 546,800 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 49,100 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org

About the Appraisal Foundation: The Appraisal Foundation is the nation's foremost authority on the valuation profession. The organization sets the Congressionally authorized standards and qualifications for real estate appraisers as well as qualifications for personal property appraisers and provides voluntary guidance on recognized valuation methods and techniques for all valuation professionals. This work advances the profession by ensuring that appraisals are independent, consistent, and objective. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the Foundation is directed by a Board of Trustees (BOT). The Foundation also ensures that the profession adapts to changing circumstances and continues to move forward through the work of its two independent boards: the Appraiser Qualifications Board (AQB) and the Appraisal Standards Board (ASB). For more information on the Foundation, download An Overview of The Appraisal Foundation or visit our FAQs page.

