The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Releases A New White Paper to Address America's Housing Affordability Crisis

Report Calls on Congress to Take Immediate Action to Expand Access and Lower Housing Costs Nationwide

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the first and only national volunteer-led, membership-driven organization representing mortgage brokers and homebuyers since 1973, today released a new white paper, Addressing America's Housing Affordability Crisis, addressing housing affordability in the United States.

The report urges Congress and federal regulators to take immediate action to confront America's worsening housing affordability crisis. Rising home prices, elevated interest rates, and limited supply are locking millions out of homeownership particularly first-time buyers, working families, and underserved communities.

"Housing affordability has reached crisis levels," said Kimber White, President of NAMB. "The legislative framework exists. The industry expertise is ready. The time for action is now. We hope this white paper helps serve as a guide for lawmakers and the mortgage marketplace."

The report outlines how escalating prices, higher borrowing costs, and constrained inventory have created unprecedented barriers for first-time buyers, self-employed borrowers, and moderate-income families. Without decisive policy reform, these challenges will widen wealth gaps and strain communities nationwide.

NAMB's report emphasizes the critical role mortgage brokers play as an access point for homebuyers. By offering access to multiple lenders, fostering competition, and delivering personalized guidance, independent brokers provide financing solutions institutional lenders cannot replicate.

Brokers work daily to:

Serve first-time buyers and underserved communities

Support self-employed and credit-complex borrowers

Maintain strong presences in rural and smaller markets

Deliver specialized expertise and competitive loan options

"A strong broker channel creates a more competitive, consumer-friendly housing finance system," White added.

NAMB's key federal regulatory initiatives outlined in the report include:

Eliminating or reducing Loan-Level Price Adjustments (LLPAs) on investment properties and second homes

Reducing GSE refinance waiting periods from 12 months to 6 months

Increasing Area Median Income thresholds to 130% for HomeReady and Home Possible programs

Regulating credit report costs and establishing rapid rescore pricing standards

NAMB also calls for legislative change regarding Mortgage Loan Originator compensation reform and reauthorization of the National Flood Insurance Program. "This is a critical item for the marketplace," added White.

Additionally, the white paper outlines the organization's policy framework focused on:

Increasing housing supply

Reducing regulatory barriers

Lowering transaction costs

Expanding financing access

"These solutions work together to create transformational change." With expanded access, lower costs, and broker guidance, more families can achieve homeownership in a stronger, more efficient market, said Kimber White. "America's housing affordability crisis demands bold, coordinated action. The solutions are identified, and the mortgage community stands ready to help expand supply, lower costs, and restore attainable homeownership for millions."

