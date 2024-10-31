The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Releases its 2024 Homebuyer Report

First TPO (Third Party Origination) report generated by a trade association in partnership with Freddie Mac

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) , the first and only national volunteer-led, member-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973, has released its 2024 Homebuyer Report as part of NAMB National 2024, the organization's annual conference.

This report, in collaboration with Freddie Mac, was written and disseminated by NAMB's Chief Executive Strategist, Valerie Saunders. The demographic and industry specific data provided by the GSE, an Industry Partner of the organization, was invaluable in allowing NAMB to issue the report for public utilization.

One of the key findings within the report outlines how the Third-Party Originator (TPO) marketplace has remained stable since the pandemic even with a reduction in the state-licensed loan originator workforce. The market share of third-party purchase and refinance originations held steady at 24% from the Pandemic to and through 2023.

"NAMB has a long history of partnering with Freddie Mac," said Valerie Saunders NAMB's Chief Executive Strategist. "The 2024 homebuyer report is another example of our broad relationship with this critical agency. We are eager for the marketplace to access the 2024 housing report and utilize its findings as it has the potential to increase the productivity of all mortgage professionals across the United States."

This year's report highlights several additional trends within several housing categories including housing markets (overall), homebuyer insights, student loan debt, millennial homebuyers and single women homebuyers.

"NAMB's 2024 homebuyer report will be an important tool for mortgage professionals to use as they plan for a productive 2025," said Jim Nabors, NAMB President. "NAMB is excited to share the report with the public and is grateful for its strong partnership with Freddie Mac. NAMB looks forward to continuing its various projects with Freddie Mac as NAMB is the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers."

About NAMB: The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 993,000 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 68,000 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org

