The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Sets Detailed Agenda for 2024

Organization sets legislative agenda, solidifies new corporate board of governors, announces professional development programs and chairwoman for its diversity and inclusion committee while offering new tools for members

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973 plans for an extensive agenda for 2024, the organization's 50th year of operations. This includes a detailed legislative effort, professional development programs, industry leading events, a new corporate board of governors and new diversity and inclusion committee chairwoman.

"NAMB is looking forward to an aggressive year in 2024 as we work diligently to provide professional development tools for the industry, work closely with lawmakers in congress on matters that impact consumers and industry professionals while also supporting our newly formed corporate board of governors and several committees such as our diversity, equity and inclusion committee," said Valerie Saunders, NAMB President. "Our organization understands its critical role in the growth of the mortgage industry and we take this responsibility seriously and are focused on making our 50th year of operations one of the most productive in the history of the National Association of Mortgage Brokers."

Professional development/education opportunities for its members and non-members is a critical component of NAMB's 2024 agenda and offers several certification and recertification options providing individuals with an opportunity to be recognized as leaders within the increasingly competitive field of mortgage brokering. The certification exams measure a core body of knowledge shared by competent professionals in the field. NAMB now offers eight certification programs including CFMP, CREV, CMC, CVLS and several more.

NAMB will continue to be the voice of the marketplace to lawmakers as it plans a detailed legislative agenda including, but not limited to, supporting the Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act (S.3502) designed to end troubling trigger leads. ""NAMB and its members have been working on the trigger lead issue for the past three congresses. We are encouraged by the expanded interest in this issue by members of both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives," added Saunders.

NAMB's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee will be chaired by Nora Guerra, Senior Affordable Lending Manager, Freddie Mac. NAMB's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion will set a positive example for the industry, creating a more welcoming and accessible housing market for everyone. NAMB operates an additional 19 committees focused on creating positive support for the marketplace.

The organization will also focus heavily on its industry leading membership opportunities and will host many events throughout 2024 leading to its anchor event, NAMB National building off of its tremendously successful NAMB 2023 celebrating the organization's 50th anniversary.

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 993,000 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 68,000 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the US. The Association hosts several meetings throughout the year. Engage the organization via social media: https://www.facebook.com/NAMBPros

