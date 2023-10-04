The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Supports the Love Lives on Act of 2023

Legislation would allow spouses of deceased service members to retain their survivor benefits if they remarry

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) continues to highlight the importance of supporting legislation that protects the continuation of benefits for surviving spouses.

Today the organization is pleased to support the Love Lives On Act of 2023. Presented by U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – the Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs – and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) introduced the Love Lives On Act. This legislation would allow spouses of deceased service members to retain their survivor benefits if they remarry. This legislation was cosponsored by Sens. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

NAMB believes there is a national responsibility to ensure the well-being of our service members and their families, especially our Gold Star families who have lost a loved one serving our nation.

"We should never hesitate to provide these heroes with all the benefits and support they need," said NAMB President Valerie Saunders. "We've undertaken efforts to protect our military families by working with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik to introduce the Military Families and Surviving Spouses Benefits Enhancement Act. Additionally, we also support similar measures such as Senators Jerry Moran and Raphael Warnock's Love Lives on Act of 2023."

"NAMB will always support any legislation that ensures that Gold Star spouses retain their survivor benefits, and we applaud any effort undertaken by lawmakers and very much look forward to working with them to have these measures signed into law," added Saunders.

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 993,000 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 68,000 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the US. The Association hosts several meetings throughout the year. Engage the organization via social media: https://www.facebook.com/NAMBPros

