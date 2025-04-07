The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Unveils "Hive" - A New Online Community for Mortgage Professionals

The Preeminent Platform for Collaboration, Networking, and Professional Growth

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the first and only national volunteer-led, member-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973, is excited to announce the official launch of Hive, its new online community platform designed to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and professional development for mortgage professionals nationwide.

Starting today, mortgage professionals can join Hive by accessing the online forum here.

Hive is led by NAMB's new Growth Officer, Jason Frasier, who joined the organization in early 2025. Frasier, who oversees NAMB's social media, branding, and community engagement initiatives, also played a pivotal role in developing Hive. "I'm thrilled to lead the Hive initiative at NAMB," said Frasier. "This platform is a powerful tool for mortgage professionals to connect, learn, and grow together. The success of our pre-launch phase, which saw hundreds of mortgage professionals already sign up, has been incredibly encouraging. As we roll out Hive to a broader audience, I'm confident thousands will join and benefit from the invaluable professional development opportunities we offer. As the leading national mortgage association, NAMB is proud to provide this platform for the industry."

NAMB Hive is set to transform how mortgage professionals engage with each other and advance their careers. Key features include:

Connect with Purpose – Build meaningful relationships with peers who understand your challenges and celebrate your successes.





Learn from the Best – Access expert-led training sessions, webinars, and exclusive content tailored for ambitious mortgage professionals.





Share Your Expertise – Contribute your insights in a space where your knowledge is valued, recognized, and amplified.





Stay Ahead of the Curve – Stay informed with curated updates on industry trends, regulations, and innovative tools designed to keep you at the forefront of the mortgage industry.





And Much More!

"NAMB Hive is a groundbreaking opportunity for mortgage professionals to connect, collaborate, and drive best practices together," said Jim Nabors, NAMB President. "Today's launch marks a significant milestone for the mortgage industry, offering a streamlined, focused online space that's free from unnecessary clutter. Hive is a powerful tool that will help mortgage professionals expand their business opportunities and learn from one another. This is just one of many initiatives NAMB is rolling out to improve the professional lives of our members and the broader mortgage community across the country."

About NAMB: The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 546,800 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 49,100 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org

