The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Welcomes EPM as Alliance Industry Partner

Third Consecutive Year of Partnership Enhancing Support for Mortgage Professionals and Homebuyers Across the United States

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) , the first and only national volunteer-led, member-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973, is pleased to welcome EPM as an Alliance Industry Partner. This is the third consecutive year NAMB and EMP have partnered.

EPM is a world-class, global team of mortgage experts with diverse backgrounds that offers market leading resources and products to support homebuyers. Their team features an integrated range of knowledgeable professionals whose mission is to guide its community and the thousands of clients it serves annually.

"NAMB is thrilled to welcome EPM back for the third consecutive year as an Alliance Industry Partner," said Jim Nabors, NAMB President. "Their continued commitment to our mission of supporting and advancing the mortgage industry highlights their shared values with NAMB. We are proud to partner with an organization that elevates our profession; that plays a vital role in the advancement of the U.S. economy."

As an Alliance Industry Partner EMP will join NAMB during several professional development training(s) and webinars while supplying content for NAMB's website. EPM will also have a large presence during several of NAMB's events including NAMB National and NAMB Focus.

"We are incredibly excited to continue our partnership with NAMB for the third year in a row," said Kevin DeLory, Chief Lending Officer of EPM. "At EPM, we share NAMB's commitment to growing the mortgage industry and ensuring that mortgage professionals have access to the tools, resources, and education they need to best serve homebuyers. Together, we are dedicated to expanding the industry and maintaining its stability."

About NAMB: The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 546,800 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 49,100 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org

