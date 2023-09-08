The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Welcomes Industry Professionals to NAMB National 2023

Organization celebrates 50th anniversary by showcasing professional development and national keynote speakers

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and home buyers since 1973, is delighted to welcome members of the mortgage marketplace to NAMB National which marks the organization's 50th anniversary.

The event takes place September 8-11, 2023, at the legendary Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This year's keynote speakers are:

Barry Habib CEO of Highway.ai

Jeff Markowitz Deputy CAO & SVP, External Relations & Corporate Communications with Freddie Mac

Highlighting the professional development opportunities during NAMB National will be new Certified FHA Mortgage Specialist (CFMP) & Certified Reverse Mortgage Specialist (CREV) certification courses available for attendees to take advantage of amongst many additional opportunities.

In addition, NAMB is honored to host the International Mortgage Brokers Federation (IMBF) for the Inaugural World Summit. This summit is the first of its kind. IMBF and NAMB strongly believe the event will have a positive impact, demonstrating attendees are part of a powerful & informed global community developing intelligent outcomes. Over 40 mortgage professionals from across the globe will attend the Inaugural World Summit from the United States, Australia, Ireland, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Those joining NAMB National will also enjoy the NAMB PAC golf tournament, Saturday night Omnia party and a once of a lifetime 50th anniversary closing party!

"NAMB National 2023 will be remembered as one of the most exciting conferences in recent memory as the organization embarks on its 50th anniversary celebration," said Ernest Jones Jr., NAMB President. "We are honored to conduct NAMB National while hosting thousands of attendees, members of the international mortgage community, our valued partners and national thought leaders. As we celebrate our 50 year legacy we begin to plan the next 50 years of support for our membership and the mortgage community. NAMB is honored to be the voice of the mortgage industry through its legislative work, advocacy, professional development and membership support. In addition, I am personally honored to welcome our esteemed incoming president-elect Valerie Saunders during the conference; who is the perfect leader to begin NAMB's next 50 years of operations. "

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 993,000 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 68,000 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the US. The Association hosts several meetings throughout the year. Engage the organization via social media: https://www.facebook.com/NAMBPros #Nambnational2023

