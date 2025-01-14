The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Welcomes Mortgage Advisory Partners as New Industry Partner

First Year of Partnership Enhances Support for Mortgage Professionals and Their Clients Across the United States

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the first and only national volunteer-led, member-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973, is thrilled to announce that Mortgage Advisory Partners/WeeklyroadMAP has joined NAMB as an Industry Partner.

Mortgage Advisory Partners/WeeklyroadMAP brings over 40 years of unmatched experience in all facets of the property finance, banking and mortgage council. From strategy to granular profitability analysis, new channel development to unparalleled C-suite mentoring and talent acquisition, the organization's expertise provides businesses with all the tools needed for success. The WeeklyroadMAP is the fastest growing weekly live podcast for the mortgage industry.

"NAMB, its board of directors and thousands of members are overjoyed to welcome Mortgage Advisory Partners/WeeklyroadMAP as our new Industry Partner for 2025," said Jim Nabors, NAMB President. "Their 40 years of work has dramatically advanced the mortgage industry for homebuyers and industry professionals. We are proud to partner with an organization that is committed to growing our collective marketplace."

As an Industry Partner, Mortgage Advisory Partners/WeeklyroadMAP will join NAMB during several professional development training(s) in 2025 and webinars while supplying content for NAMB's website and digital magazine. Mortgage Advisory Partners/WeeklyroadMAP will also have a large presence during several of NAMB's events including a speaking session during NAMB National 2025.

"We are happy to partner with NAMB during 2025," said Brian Hale, Founder & CEO of Mortgage Advisory Partners and the founder of the WeeklyroadMAP. "Our company shares NAMB's commitment to advancing the mortgage industry and ensuring that mortgage professionals have the resources, and education opportunities needed to serve clients effectively. Together, we are dedicated to leading the industry and maintaining its growth & stability throughout 2025 and beyond."

About Mortgage Advisory Partners/WeeklyroadMAP: With more than 40 years of experience in the banking and mortgage industry, Mortgage Advisory Partners has honed its expertise, created an unparalleled network of the best professionals in the business, and built an elite reputation among clients and peers alike for its ability to drive hyper-growth. Whatever a client's particular business scenario, the team within Mortgage Advisory Partners has been there, helping clients through every phase and cycle of the mortgage process with granular analysis, deep insights, and actionable guidance proven to help them succeed. https://mortgageap.com/ WeeklyroadMAP launched in June of 2024 and has become the source for the mortgage professional.

About NAMB: The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 546,800 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 49,100 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org

