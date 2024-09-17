The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Welcomes the National Association of Professional Mortgage Women as Latest Association

Organizations to leverage solidarity, community building and professional development with new relationship

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the first and only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973, is honored to recognize the National Association of Professional Mortgage Women (NAPMW), one of the longest standing mortgage trade associations in the U.S., as its latest association affiliation.

"NAMB is overjoyed to welcome NAPMW as a new association affiliation," said Valerie Saunders, NAMB President. "I've attended NAPMW's events and have seen firsthand their organization's passion for helping mortgage professionals develop their skill sets to better serve the homebuyer. Together, I know our organizations will produce incredible results as we both work to improve the landscape for home buying across the nation."

As a new association affiliation, NAPMW will focus on leveraging many tools available through NAMB; such as partnering on education opportunities, NAMB board members mentoring NAPMW's board of directors while also meeting at NAMB events such as NAMB National 2024.

"I speak for the entire NAPMW board and its membership that we are honored to join NAMB as a trade association member," said Annette Watkins, President of NAPMW. "We look forward to working with NAMB to improve our ability to serve members and homebuyers across the nation. The matching of our two historical trade associations will increase the overall well being of the mortgage industry."

About NAMB: The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 993,000 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 68,000 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org

About NAPMW: Founded in 1964 by nine women, the National Association of Professional Mortgage Women (NAPMW) has been a community of professionals who engage in the mortgage/banking industry. Women and men from all backgrounds have joined NAPMW because they want to excel professionally. Both professionals and employers have found there is a place for them in NAPMW. NAPMW is not just a women's organization. But since women make up the majority of professionals in the mortgage/banking profession, our purpose is to help them advance in business, personal and leadership development. NAPMW believes by providing the highest quality and most comprehensive education to our members, they will be able to best serve their customers and succeed in their careers. https://www.napmw.org/

