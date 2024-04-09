The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) Announces Historic Building Wealth Tour

This landmark event, hosted by NAREB is expected to reach over 100,000 patrons nationally and aims to address the pressing need for financial empowerment and wealth-building within the Black community.
DENTON, Texas, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) is proud to announce the historic Building Wealth Tour. This FREE event is taking place on April 13, 2024, from 10 am to 3 pm in Denton, TX. This landmark event, hosted by NAREB and supported by 101 of its 113 boards across the United States, is expected to reach over 100,000 patrons nationally and aims to address the pressing need for financial empowerment and wealth-building within the Black community.
The NAREB NTX: Building Black Wealth Tour is more than just an event—it is a movement towards economic liberation and community prosperity. NAREB was founded because at one point in history, the National Association of Realtors refused Black real estate professionals to join. Thus, NAREB was formed. Community leader, DeLisa Rose believes "We don't have a black and white problem, we have a green problem. Most of the underlying issues we face as a country are rooted in economics and can be mitigated through financial education and wealth creation. Financial service industries and more organizations like EXP Realty and NAREB need to lead the charge."
Everyone is invited! Through a series of dynamic workshops, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities, attendees will have the chance to gain invaluable insights, resources, and funding opportunities from industry experts, thought leaders, community advocates, and corporate decision makers. From understanding the ABC's of homebuying to exploring investment opportunities in real estate, the Building Black Wealth Tour offers practical strategies and resources to help individuals take control of their financial futures.
This event represents a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to elevate the world through homeownership and wealth-building initiatives. By coming together on a national scale, NARED and community partners are sounding off a powerful message of unity, focus, and determination to create lasting progressive change.
NAREB NTX President, Lora Washington is confident that The NAREB NTX: Building Wealth Tour "will be a transformative experience for this nation and all attendees, one that builds awareness and provides attendees with a blueprint; the tools, resources, and the motivation needed to increase homeownership percentages, build generational wealth and create a brighter future for communities at large. Teach one, reach one."
Learn more or register for this FREE event, by visiting www.NAREBTXEVENTS.com
Media representatives are invited to attend and cover this historic event. For media inquiries, interviews, or press passes, please contact DeLisa Rose at 972-765-4155 or [email protected].
DeLisa Rose, DeLisa Rose, 1 972-765-4155, [email protected]
SOURCE DeLisa Rose
