The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) Announces Historic Building Wealth Tour

"We don't have a black and white problem, we have a green problem. Most of the underlying issues we face as a country are rooted in economics and can be mitigated through financial education and wealth creation." Post this

Everyone is invited! Through a series of dynamic workshops, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities, attendees will have the chance to gain invaluable insights, resources, and funding opportunities from industry experts, thought leaders, community advocates, and corporate decision makers. From understanding the ABC's of homebuying to exploring investment opportunities in real estate, the Building Black Wealth Tour offers practical strategies and resources to help individuals take control of their financial futures.

This event represents a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to elevate the world through homeownership and wealth-building initiatives. By coming together on a national scale, NARED and community partners are sounding off a powerful message of unity, focus, and determination to create lasting progressive change.

NAREB NTX President, Lora Washington is confident that The NAREB NTX: Building Wealth Tour "will be a transformative experience for this nation and all attendees, one that builds awareness and provides attendees with a blueprint; the tools, resources, and the motivation needed to increase homeownership percentages, build generational wealth and create a brighter future for communities at large. Teach one, reach one."

Learn more or register for this FREE event, by visiting www.NAREBTXEVENTS.com

Media representatives are invited to attend and cover this historic event. For media inquiries, interviews, or press passes, please contact DeLisa Rose at 972-765-4155 or [email protected].

NAREB NTX

